Haim’s Day Gets Off To A Sloppy Start In The Frustration-Filled ‘The Steps’ Video

Yesterday brought news of a new Haim album, Women In Music Pt. III. When they announced the record, they revealed a song called “The Steps” would be coming out today, and sure enough, the group has shared a Paul Thomas Anderson-directed video for the song.

On the guitar-driven rocker, Danielle Haim is frustrated with a romantic partner who doesn’t seem to understand them, as she sings on the chorus, “Every time I think that I’ve been takin’ the steps / You end up mad at me for makin’ a mess / I can’t understand, why you don’t understand me / Baby / And though we share a bed it don’t it don’t mean that I need your help / Do you understand? / You don’t understand me.”

Danielle said of the album, “The name came to me in a dream and I woke up laughing so I told my sisters.” Alana added, “I liked it because we are literally women in music and we always get written about that way, so it seemed cool to make it our own and control the narrative. It made me think about some of our experiences more.” Este also chimed in, “I just thought it was funny, plus the initials are WIMP3. Wimp is a hilarious word.”

Watch the “The Steps” video above.

Women In Music Pt. III is out 04/24 via Columbia Records. Pre-order it here.