Anna Kendrick Is The Latest Celeb To Have Her Photos Leaked On The Internet

There appears to be no end in sight for this celeb photo leak which has targeted everyone from Jennifer Lawrence to Kim Kardashian to Kate Upton. More pics and videos were released in the last 48 hours as the hacker(s) responsible continue their onslaught on Hollywood’s elite. Photos of Pitch Perfect star Anna Kendrick made their way to reddit and 4Chan late Friday night and Saturday. The photos are not as scandalous as previous leaks, though, it’s still a gross invasion of privacy. Model Cara Develigne was also victimized in the latest wave.
Reddit and 4Chan were quick to delete most of the images but as we all know, once something hits the web, it’s there forever. Even worse, hackers are promising more photos on October 1st.
If you recall, it was Anna Kendrick who joked about the celeb leaks earlier this month.
So who knows if this was a targeted leak or something that was previously planned. Either way, it’s not going to stop. The genesis of these leaks aren’t popular sites like reddit and 4chan. They’re in much seedier part of the internet, parts of the internet that are masked from 99% of users. I’m talking about the chat rooms and IRC’s that are password protected, chat rooms where links and info are shared nonstop. Even if you take away those, there’s still the deep web and well, you don’t want to know what happens there.
It’s good every single site like this keeps me updated on when new leaks happen because i would have no idea otherwise. You guys are doing the lords work.
Better not look…past Anna Kendrick, things get grey.
They never should’ve have Betty White a cell phone.
Unless something came late last night that I missed, there are NO nude pictures of Kendrick. I kind of like her even more now. Yeah, she’s got some pictures in a slutty Halloween costume, but her girl-next-door status is intact.
Meanwhile, there seem to be more nude Jennifer Lawrence pictures released with every new leak. I’m not judging her, but she must spend a lot of time naked.
Doing her X-Men makeup did require her to pretty much be naked in front of a group of people for 5-6 hours a day. Kind of forced her to set aside any inhibitions.
True. A number of the pictures are from those body painting sessions. I have to wonder if she was the one who said “Hey, I’m naked, with a blue face, take a picture!”
Forget Anna Kendrick were those videos really of Aubrey Plaza? I can barely make out her face…not that I was really looking at it
There are no nude photos of Anna Kendrick because she has three boobs.
The only controversy for AK is, supposedly, suggested cocaine use.
On JL, I’ve read that there is some thought that this latest is just repeats of other leaks.
“Those horrible people looking at leaked pictures. Now let’s write our 50th story about it so we can get page views. “
+1
Except for the privacy invasion, AK has nothing to fret about. She rocks sexy (but modest) Halloween costume and is shown happy and surrounded by friends. Nothing embarassing.
Now, Hope “Brown Eye” Solo, on the other hand …
Yeah, Baby!
Yeah no more Hope Solo pretty please, that monstrosity was like the eye of Sauron, just kinda follows you around wherever you go.
Good to know everyone is looking at them. C’mon people!
It’s research dude…….
Anna Kendrick has class. Unlike fellow celebs with these recent leaked Celeb icloud photos!?!?! Link below is not suitable for children under 18yrs then again the internet isn’t suitable for children period. I didn’t know that iCloud was hacked recently. There are tons of celebrities who apparently took really naughty photos of themselves. I couldn’t believe the photos some decided to take. Bunch of weirdos! (click the “skip ad” top right to go to site) [adf.ly]
There are tons of celebrities who apparently took really naughty photos of themselves. I couldn’t believe the photos some decided to take. Bunch of weirdos! Link below for 18yrs and older (click the “skip ad” top right to go to site) [adf.ly]
[onesecretlove.businesscatalyst.com] porn and coke…….. these are the real nakeds of her… (not spam)
(not a joke)