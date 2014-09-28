Anna Kendrick Is The Latest Celeb To Have Her Photos Leaked On The Internet

Getty Image

There appears to be no end in sight for this celeb photo leak which has targeted everyone from Jennifer Lawrence to Kim Kardashian to Kate Upton. More pics and videos were released in the last 48 hours as the hacker(s) responsible continue their onslaught on Hollywood’s elite. Photos of Pitch Perfect star Anna Kendrick made their way to reddit and 4Chan late Friday night and Saturday. The photos are not as scandalous as previous leaks, though, it’s still a gross invasion of privacy. Model Cara Develigne was also victimized in the latest wave.

Reddit and 4Chan were quick to delete most of the images but as we all know, once something hits the web, it’s there forever. Even worse, hackers are promising more photos on October 1st.

If you recall, it was Anna Kendrick who joked about the celeb leaks earlier this month.

So who knows if this was a targeted leak or something that was previously planned. Either way, it’s not going to stop. The genesis of these leaks aren’t popular sites like reddit and 4chan. They’re in much seedier part of the internet, parts of the internet that are masked from 99% of users. I’m talking about the chat rooms and IRC’s that are password protected, chat rooms where links and info are shared nonstop. Even if you take away those, there’s still the deep web and well, you don’t want to know what happens there.

