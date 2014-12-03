Check Out A Leaked Close Up Of The Vision In ‘Avengers: Age Of Ultron’

12.03.14

We’ve seen some blurry and far away shots of Paul Bettany as The Vision in Avengers: Age of Ultron (trailer here). There was the Comic-Con poster (with him floating far in the background) and an international poster and a photobomb, but these newest photos of the concept art are the closest look yet.

Yep. That’s Vision, all right.

And is it just me, or does Hawkeye look really strange in this promo art, like he herped when he should have derped?

