Check Out A Leaked Close Up Of The Vision In ‘Avengers: Age Of Ultron’

We’ve seen some blurry and far away shots of Paul Bettany as The Vision in Avengers: Age of Ultron (trailer here). There was the Comic-Con poster (with him floating far in the background) and an international poster and a photobomb, but these newest photos of the concept art are the closest look yet.

Take a proper look at The Vision from Avengers: Age Of Ultron: http://t.co/VoXZdFfF5R pic.twitter.com/LkSBROYiRf — Empire Magazine (@empiremagazine) December 3, 2014

Here's a good look at The Vision from @Avengers: Age of Ultron http://t.co/h8aDFuhb6v pic.twitter.com/6zkhdQgJMu — IGN (@IGN) December 4, 2014

Yep. That’s Vision, all right.

And is it just me, or does Hawkeye look really strange in this promo art, like he herped when he should have derped?