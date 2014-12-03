Check Out A Leaked Close Up Of The Vision In ‘Avengers: Age Of Ultron’

We’ve seen some blurry and far away shots of Paul Bettany as The Vision in Avengers: Age of Ultron (trailer here). There was the Comic-Con poster (with him floating far in the background) and an international poster and a photobomb, but these newest photos of the concept art are the closest look yet.
Yep. That’s Vision, all right.
And is it just me, or does Hawkeye look really strange in this promo art, like he herped when he should have derped?
Cap looks a little off, too. Like he’s trying to find his spit-bucket.
This “promo art” looks incredibly fake. All the characters are sourced from other images. And Marvel almost never puts out promo art of Iron Man that obscures Robert Downey Jr.’s face. Only two kinds of people, carnies and rubes, and Robo Panda ain’t no carnie.
There’s a third picture I couldn’t find on Twitter at the time, and I can’t put it on our server: [i.imgur.com]
Also, I guarantee Vision comes to life out of JARVIS being taken over by Ultron. He eventually realizes his allegiance to Stark and becomes an Avenger.
@EverybodyGetsPie Seeing as that art looks like Paul Bettany’s face then I think that pretty certain. [www.imdb.com]
@Coltcabunny – duh. hence my comment. derp
So what is Vision like, made out of? Is he a robot also? He is, right? But he’s….magical? He’s a magical robot? If somebody could confirm that I’ll go ahead and get in line for the movie right now.
He’s not in any way a magical robot, tho Scarlet Witch did use magic at one point to have kids with him cause he’s a robot and can’t do that.
He’s an android actually, and was created by Ultron to destroy Hank Pym. We’ll see how much of that holds true in the film since it is Stark being credited with creating Ultron instead of Pym
@Jeremy Johnson I don’t think credited is the right word, blamed works better.
So he flies and hovers by the same Iron Man repulsors and such? Because in all the concept art he’s been just…hovering. I didn’t see any beams of energy or whatever (also he has a cape, a cape and magic are almost synonymous in my mind). But so he IS a robot, is he also made out of the same ahhhhhhhh materials that all the other Iron Men and also Ultron are? He doesn’t look AS robotic.
@JustinJump In the comics he has the ability to alter his density and weight so he can make himself lighter than air which helps with flying.
I’m pretty sure Antman movie is gonna add something like “In fact Henry Pym developed a beta and Stark came and used it”.
Aha. Got it. Density. Thanks.
I’m confused by the last poster art image. Cap has his mask on, and Iron Man has his face-shield closed. What movie is this supposed to be for, again?
In the comics Vision has no sense of humor so if they keep with that the best we’re gonna get is probably going to be similar to the “Drax doesn’t get metaphors” humor in GoTG.
Did anyone else think “close up” meant an actual shot from the film, rather than concept art?
You just got uproxx’d.
The comic Vision’s look was recycled from an old unrelated 1940s character (which was a ghost or something) so he’s always looked out of place. Plus the modern character had a really dumb, convoluted origin story which nerds will be complaining that it wasn’t in the movie.
Why have they never hired Alex Ross (to my knowledge) for these art pieces? He did work on the first Spider-Man movie as designer.
“herped when he should have derped” is my new favorite thing ever and I will be using it as much as possible going forward.
I never really liked the Vision as a character in the comics. I guess they aren’t going to be using Wonder Man’s brain waves this time around? That would have been a cool thing. Then we get Wonder Man in the next sequel.
I have no reason for my love of Wonder Man. Don’t flame me.
Wonder Man was one of the better Superman knock offs before they started screwing around with his powers.
If this is legit, and I am skeptical about that, I find it interesting the Vision features more prominently than both Thor and the Hulk.
Dubious. Doesn’t look like Jeremy renner and doesn’t look like Scarlett johansen. Can’t tell if that is RDJ what with the face shield down.