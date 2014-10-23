Our Favorite GIFs And Memes From The Leaked ‘Avengers: Age Of Ultron’ Trailer

The first trailer for Avengers: Age of Ultron leaked early last night, so Marvel steered into that skid and released the high definition version. It was spectacular, but left us with so many questions. Why are Hulk and Tony fighting? Why are Thor and Tony fighting? What’s Andy Serkis doing there? If he’s Ulysses Klaw, did he help Ultron get a Vibranium coating? And why can’t James Spader voice all the robots? When are we getting a Black Widow movie? Which comically large setpiece will Robert Downey Jr. take home this time? And why are Thor and Bruce Banner shirtless, and in which folder should I store all my screencaps of those scenes? SO MANY QUESTIONS.
I don’t have any answers. What I do have are GIFs and memes. Enjoy.
That last one maaaay have come from something else.
Elizabeth Olsen sure is nice to look at
The other stuff is pretty cool too
Bold choice to show Peter with his normal hair so as to highlight how dumb he looks with his silver tips
Before powers vs. after powers.
Peter?
piotr
?
So…. couple things:
– We’re just going to pretend that the Quicksilver in the X-Men universe and the one in The Avengers universe are separate?
– Was that product placement for a bullshit electric motorcycle? GTFO- that ain’t cool. I like my motorcycles to sip dino juice, not electricity.
– Black Widow still has no purpose saving the world unless it is behind the scenes, off screen.
they are separate
I can accept the Widow as eye candy, but I really hope Marvel doesn’t try to out do the Xmen version of QS, cause it ain’t gonna happen….
The X-Men Quicksilver was garbage. Cool visual portrayal of his powers, but the character was a terrible version of Quicksilver.
@KSChris What? He was an arrogant dick. That’s classic Quicksilver. Part of me yearns for Marvel to put the team of mutts Cap had to rally as an Avenger back in the ’60s together.
@Dan Seitz Cap’s Kooky Quartet?????????
@Dan Seitz
@KSChris
Kap’s Kooky Kommandos.
Elizabeth Olsen makes me want to wield Mjolnir. I call my penis Mjolnir.
You might want to re-think that name choice to avoid the obvious “So you’re the only one who wields it?” burn.
Only those who are worthy can lift it.
Wasn’t sure if I could take Aaron Johnson as Quicksilver seriously originally. I stand corrected.
I’ve wanted Aaron Taylor-Johnson to play Nightwing since I first saw Kick-Ass.
A single meme is not plural.
Hulk throwing the car and following it before Tony has time to react? That’s smart. Pretty damned smart for a Hulk. A guy once threw a barstool at me. After I knocked it away, he was standing there waiting to see what happened. If he had followed it in I’d have been in trouble. Dumbass. But since he started a bar fight for no reason, I guess that goes without saying.
Was it that problematic to cast X-Men DoFP’s Quicksilver as Avengers’ Quicksilver instead of Kick-Ass?
When it involves two seperate companies, who refuse to acknowlege each other’s works, it gets problematic…
I know…
Also Avengers’ Quicksilver and Scarlet Witch can’t be referred to as “mutants” and we won’t see their poppa Magneto in MCU either.
Also, Time Travel.
I am going to go out on a limb and say this movie will make at least 5 million dollars at the box office.
Maybe in the first couple of months… They aren’t thinking of releasing this on more than like 300 screens, are they?
There’s an avengers logo on the chest piece of that robot in the first few gifs.
“That Robot” is Ultron.
Tony Stark (is this adaption) built Ultron.
Tony Stark is part of the Avengers.
Can there be any doubt what RDJ will take home? It’s gotta be the Hulkbuster armor, right?
Yep. Or Maybe the proto-Ultron up there.