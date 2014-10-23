Our Favorite GIFs And Memes From The Leaked ‘Avengers: Age Of Ultron’ Trailer

The first trailer for Avengers: Age of Ultron leaked early last night, so Marvel steered into that skid and released the high definition version. It was spectacular, but left us with so many questions. Why are Hulk and Tony fighting? Why are Thor and Tony fighting? What’s Andy Serkis doing there? If he’s Ulysses Klaw, did he help Ultron get a Vibranium coating? And why can’t James Spader voice all the robots? When are we getting a Black Widow movie? Which comically large setpiece will Robert Downey Jr. take home this time? And why are Thor and Bruce Banner shirtless, and in which folder should I store all my screencaps of those scenes? SO MANY QUESTIONS.

I don’t have any answers. What I do have are GIFs and memes. Enjoy.



That last one maaaay have come from something else.