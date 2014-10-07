Bob Zmuda Tells Us That He ‘Knows For A Fact’ That Andy Kaufman Faked His Death And ‘Will Be Returning”

I am currently sitting half-naked in bed at a swanky hotel in Midtown Manhattan, eating a tub of greek yogurt and using a hotel towel as a bib (because I am ’bout that life.) I am here at the request of a yogurt company to shoot a web-only commercial for one of their new products. Free flight, free hotel room, and free yogurt for 7 days. I really thought this trip couldn’t get any better. Then I ran into Bob Zmuda – the writer and best friend of late(?) Andy Kaufman.
As I was walking towards the front desk in the hotel lobby to get more yogurt towels and to inquire if there was a hot tub (’bout dat life), I saw a grizzled old man with a white beard and long white hair speaking to the two gorgeous front desk clerks, occupying their full attention. He was holding a book to their faces, pointing to the sleeve and saying “See? That’s me right there!” Both clerks seemed charmed but skeptical of the man’s purported celebrity. And before I could rudely interject by saying “Y’all got a hot tub ’round here?”, the man set down the book revealing the cover which read Andy Kaufman: The Truth, Finally by Bob Zmuda and Lynne Margulies. I stood there for a few seconds, staring at the man and wondering if this was indeed the author. I think one of the two clerks asked me a question, but I can’t be sure since I was busy using all my brain power to figure out of this was Zmuda or not. Eventually, I hear the second clerk say “so the room is under the name… ‘Robert?'” That’s when I shout “Holy crap, you’re Bob Zmuda!” He shakes my hand and then gives the two stunning clerks a look – sort of a non-verbal “told ya so.”
I introduce myself and immediately ask for a picture with him. I tell him that I am a stand-up comedian and he begins talking about the fun he’s had at “Mitzi’s place” (The Comedy Store) in Los Angeles. We talk about stand-up for a bit and he asks me if I am a fan of Andy Kaufman. That’s when I start gushing.
For decades, I have been obsessed with the legendary comic/martyr Andy Kaufman and his prophet Bob Zmuda. I’ve even read Zmuda’s first book Andy Kaufman Revealed!, and mentioned that his episode of WTF with Marc Maron was my favorite by far. He seemed genuinely grateful to have run into such a huge fan in the lobby of a hotel. The clerks watched our exchange in silence (although, upon reflection, it probably looked like he paid me to run into him and pour my heart out.) I start asking him about the new book and he opens it up to a page, points and says “read the third paragraph.” He stands back and waits for me to read. This is what that paragraph says:
“As you will see, we hold nothing back. Lynne reveals for the first time that Andy was bisexual and possibly died of AIDS. I know for a fact that he faked his death and will be returning.”
As I read this my jaw falls open and I look up at Zmuda and say “for real?” with the sincerity and innocence of a child at Sunday school. He begins to laugh. I’m still not sure if he was laughing at my earnestness or my gullibility. I ask him again “For real, though. You know this for a fact?”
“Oh yeah.” he says to me, still grinning.
“But, how is that… possible?” I ask without a hint of incredulousness.
“Buy the book,” he says.
I stand there in a daze, trying to process what I’ve just heard. My thoughts are racing. “Andy Kaufman is alive? Is he serious or just trying to sell his book? It can’t be true… But what if it is? No, it can’t be real. But what is real? Am I even real?” And while I’m standing there, silently staring at Zmuda and questioning my own existence, Zmuda begins laughing and slaps me on the back and says “Just kidding. I’m not really Bob Zmuda.” He opens the book again and points to the sleeve. “See, that’s Bob Zmuda.” He points to a picture of a man who looks exactly like him. I look at the picture, look back at Zmuda or whoever-the-f*ck, and the only English I can produce from my mouth is a muffled “huh?” He laughs again, pats me on the back again and says “Just kidding. I am Bob Zmuda.” I let out a forced giggle and continue staring at him blankly.
He then turns to the clerks and asks “which way is 39th Street?” They give him directions and he walks off, leaving me a confused and disoriented wreck. I snap out of the daze for just long enough to get more towels, but forget to ask about the hot tub. Now I’m back in my hotel room. What the f*ck just happened? I need more yogurt.
He’s not alive. Zmuda is the one who has been keeping Tony Clifton alive all these years. He’s just continuing Andy’s legacy of pulling one over on people. And sell his book.
Unless that’s what Andy WANTS us to think.
Exactly, and I would bet everything that they had even talked about this before Andy died.
Eh, Zmuda is just selling a book. Andy’s dead (and I count myself as one of the camp who would find it hilarious and awesome if he wasn’t) and Bob sold his soul on this a long time ago. I’m just waiting for the follow up book where he says he was just continuing the gag the way Andy would have wanted him to. Then he can wait five years and yank everyone’s chain again and say “but seriously, he’s alive”.
I kinda found his inability to drop the bit frustrating on his WTF. I enjoyed him fucking with you about who he was, though.
Vince heard the softest of knocks on his door. He sighed, knowing it could only be one man.
“Come in, Lieb” he growled. The door opened. Matt peeked his head in.
“How did you know it was me?”
Vince sat back in his chair and stared at the ceiling. “Who else?” he asked, more or less rhetorically. He sat back up. “Anyway, what do you want?”
He watched as Matt began the nervous shifting he always did whenever he asked for something. He observed the way his employee (and in some small way, his friend) half-raised his left foot and swiveled it on the ball. The effect was unflattering. Vince thought on the fact that many of Matt’s mannerisms were unflattering.
“Well sir, it’s my grandmother. She’s very sick and she probably won’t make it to the end of the week. She lives across the country and I’d like to go visit her as soon as possible.”
“Where does she live?” Vince asked.
“New York. Sir”.
Vince didn’t respond or even look at Matt. He got out of his chair and walked over to the window, observing the pigeons that populated the sill while absent-mindedly scratching his ass.
“Why are you really going, Matt?”
He could hear the nervous shift in Matt’s posture.
“I… my grandmother…” Matt began weakly. Vince turned to face Matt and watched as he deflated under his boss’s stern gaze.
“Yogurt.”
“What?” Vince genuinely hadn’t heard the answer, muffled as it was by shame, sadness, and a moustache.
“Yogurt. I’m doing an online yogurt commercial.”
Vince rested on the edge of his desk. He considered his options. Matt was mostly obedient and, more importantly, deferential. Unlike the straight-laced Alison, or the hapless Laremy, Matt could be routinely put-upon without reacting adversely. And while he’d obviously lied, a dog needs to be let off his leash every once in a while.
“You go do your yogurt commercial” Vince watched Matt’s reaction as he gave his blessing. “But I expect you to file stories while you’re there. And I want my laundry done immediately before you go and after you come back. Otherwise I’m gonna have to wear tea-towels as underwear again, and I don’t think anybody wants that, do they?”
Matt was still clearly processing the information and the implied threat. It was more than he’d expected, and he grinned internally at the thought of his trip. “Yes,sir! I mean, no sir! Laundry will be done, sir, I’ll clean those underwear so thoroughly that you could eat off them!”
Vince grimaced at the thought. He knew what went on in his underwear and knew that no amount of cleaning could erase some things.
“Just get outta here.” Vince said. He shook his head as Matt left and wondered if he’d made a mistake.
I argue with a metric shit ton of people on this site for shits and giggles, but Schnitzel Bob is the genuine article. Just so well written. Engaging. Silly. Tense.
About three years ago, I was playing backup guitar for another comic in the little Belly Room upstairs at “Mitzy’s Place”. I was hanging out by the side patio, having a beer, and I saw some little old guy struggling with his back to me. He couldn’t get his damn dinner jacket on and was getting dressed in the open door of a little jeep. I walked over, helped him put it on and when he turned around I realized it was Tony Clifton. I was stunned and he was really nice.
