House of Gucci was a decent enough movie, even if it wasn’t as campy as it should have been. But I’m still angry that it exists.

First of all, it gave us Jared Leto’s over-the-top depiction (even by his standards) of Paolo Gucci, which is either the best or worst performance I have ever seen. I genuinely can’t tell. Also, Gucci prevented Lady Gaga from being in the movie where Brad Pitt is a bucket hat-wearing assassin on a train full of assassins played by the likes of Paper Boi and Van from Atlanta, Bad Bunny, Michael Shannon, and Warrior‘s Andrew Koji.

Director David Leitch told Entertainment Weekly that Gaga was in talks to appear in Bullet Train, but “it really all came down to her schedule with [House of Gucci]. There were short discussions and then, this isn’t going to work because she was preparing for Gucci. They shot right before us and overlapped with us and it really didn’t work.”

Leitch wouldn’t say what role Gaga was supposed to play, but she focused her energy on another action movie project. I’ve always said planes are the bullet trains of the sky.

The Gaga-less Bullet Train comes out on August 5. It looks like a blast.

(Via EW)