Alien director Ridley Scott has been trying to make a movie about the Gucci family since 2006. The film has gone through many stages of development since then, but House of Gucci is finally happening with Adam Driver as Gucci fashion house head Maurizio Gucci, who was gunned down by a hit man hired by his ex-wife, Patrizia Reggiani, played by Oscar nominee Lady Gaga. Production has been underway since February and the set photos and production stills have been a source of campy enjoyment for Star Wars fans and Little Monsters alike, but not everyone is tickled by Driver and Gaga as the couple that buys you a drink from the across the bar.

Maurizio Gucci’s second cousin Patrizia Gucci told the Associated Press that she’s “truly disappointed” in House of Gucci. “I speak on behalf of the family,” she said. “They are stealing the identity of a family to make a profit, to increase the income of the Hollywood system… Our family has an identity, privacy. We can talk about everything, but there is a borderline that cannot be crossed”:

Patrizia Gucci said she reached out to Ridley Scott’s wife, Giannina Facio, for clarification on the scope of the film, but has not received any reply… The fact that the production company did not reach out for the new film only heightens the family’s concerns, she said.

Patrizia’s issues with House of Gucci extend to the casting, including Al Pacino as her grandfather, Aldo. “My grandfather was a very handsome man, like all the Guccis, and very tall, blue eyes, and very elegant. He is being played by Al Pacino, who is not very tall already, and this photo shows him as fat, short, with sideburns, really ugly. Shameful, because he doesn’t resemble him at all,” she said. Patrizia also called having Jared Leto play designer Paolo Gucci a “horrible, horrible” choice (he is giving off extreme “car guy from I Think You Should Leave“ vibes…). “I still feel offended,” she added.

“Horrible, horrible” and “I still feel offended” is also my review of Jared Leto’s Joker.

House of Gucci is scheduled to come out on November 21, which is not soon enough.

