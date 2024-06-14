We often see Saturday Night Live cast members dabbling in other projects like Verizon commercials and Homes.com commercials and…just a lot of commercials. So it’s nice to see a comedian like Chloe Fineman appear in one of the most divisive movies of the year, Francis Ford Coppola’s Megalopolis. As it turns out, even she wasn’t sure why Coppola asked her to join the movie, but it has to do with Melania Trump.

Hannah Einbinder and Fineman recently met for a Variety interview where Einbinder asked the comedian how she landed the role in the film, which has a massive ensemble cast.

Fineman explained, “Sometimes people go to weird shows that you don’t expect. It was 2019. I was [performing a sketch of] Ivana Trump and Melania FaceTiming,” she said. This is something she does often. “And I guess Francis was there, and he offered it from my weird Melania thing. You just never know who’s there.”

That performance was enough on its own for Coppola to ask Fineman to appear in his passion project, which has been polarizing fans and critics alike, who have called it both “masterwork” and a passion project gone “horribly wrong.” Fineman should be used to controversy, as she has been on Saturday Night Live for almost five years.

The movie also stars Adam Driver, Aubrey Plaza, Nathalie Emmanuel, Giancarlo Esposito, Shia LaBeouf, Jason Schwartzman, Talia Shire, Grace VanderWaal, Laurence Fishburne, Kathryn Hunter, and Dustin Hoffman. Shockingly, it does not have a release date at this time!

(Via Variety)