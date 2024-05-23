It wasn’t the most-watched sketch of Saturday Night Live season 49, but there was a lot of conversation about “Hooters Waitress.” While making her SNL hosting debut, Sydney Sweeney played — you’ll never believe it — a waitress at Hooters who makes thousands of dollars in tips even though she’s not good at her job. The sketch became a whole… thing. But the Barbarella star was cool with the concept, as cast member Chloe Fineman explained on a recent episode of Dana Carvey and David Spade‘s Fly on the Wall podcast.

“Sydney Sweeney, I pitched her the Hooters idea, where I was like, maybe work at Hooters, and we’re counting tips,” the Megalopolis actress said, according to Decider. “I get $20 and you’re like, cool, I made like $40,000. And then she DM’d me to write it, and then we got in so much trouble for, like, sexualizing Sydney Sweeney. But it was your pervert over here!”

Spade and Carvey were fans of Sweeney and Fineman’s work. “It was so f*cking funny,” Spade said, while Carvey compared it to the “Beavis and Butt-Head” sketch. “Some of that silliness is just the way the world is,” he said. “That’s why ‘Beavis and Butt-Head’ hit so hard. That Hooters sketch. I think we’re just in the mood for madness.”

You can listen to the Fly on the Wall podcast below.

(Via Decider)