While Sydney Sweeney has proven time and time again that she has the range to play young women with ice-cold comebacks, she really doesn’t get enough recognition for her thriller roles. Unless, of course, you count Spiders 3D, the scariest movie of all time, which should not be recognized because of its excessive use of spiders.
But Sweeney’s upcoming thriller Immaculate is surely bringing the creepy vibes. It’s got everything that makes a scary movie scary: dark religious imagery, suspicious deaths, and a male OBGYN.
Immaculate is the upcoming movie from Neon, the folks who brought you Parasite and Spencer. This marks the third time Sweeney has worked with director Michael Mohan, who also directed 2021’s The Voyeurs starring Sweeney and Justice Smith, and Everything Sucks! This year, Sweeney will also suit up as a Spidey in Madame Web, though it is not a sequel to Spiders 3D so don’t even ask!
Sweeney is looking to add Final Girl to her resume, and she’s doing pretty well from the looks of the Immaculate trailer. Here is everything we know so far about the upcoming thriller.
Plot
The film stars Sweeney as Celia, a young American nun who is invited to the Italian countryside to join a new convent. While things seem fine at first, it is soon revealed that Celia is pregnant. While the priest believes the pregnancy is a miracle, the women of the convent become suspicious and begin to question Celia’s motives and her past. Real horrors unfold as Celia tries to piece together what is happening to her. Here is the official synopsis:
Sydney Sweeney stars as Cecilia, an American nun of devout faith, embarking on a new journey in a remote convent in the picturesque Italian countryside. Cecilia’s warm welcome quickly devolves into a nightmare as it becomes clear her new home harbors a sinister secret and unspeakable horrors.
Cast
Sweeney stars as Celia, the young nun who sets out to Italy to join a new convent. Álvaro Morte, Benedetta Porcaroli, Dora Romano, Giorgio Colangeli, and Simona Tabasco also star in the film, which was shot on location in Rome.
Not only does Sweeney star, but Immaculate is the first film she’s ever produced. When shooting wrapped last winter, Sweeney posted a touching Instagram post to celebrate: ” I just wrapped the first film I’ve ever produced, Immaculate, with the most amazing cast and crew. I can’t even begin to describe what an amazing experience it’s been these past few months in Rome. I’ve learned so much and can’t wait to share all the madness we created with you.”
Release Date
The film is set to hit theaters on March 22nd.
Trailer
Check out the spooky trailer below: