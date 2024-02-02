While Sydney Sweeney has proven time and time again that she has the range to play young women with ice-cold comebacks, she really doesn’t get enough recognition for her thriller roles. Unless, of course, you count Spiders 3D, the scariest movie of all time, which should not be recognized because of its excessive use of spiders.

But Sweeney’s upcoming thriller Immaculate is surely bringing the creepy vibes. It’s got everything that makes a scary movie scary: dark religious imagery, suspicious deaths, and a male OBGYN.

Immaculate is the upcoming movie from Neon, the folks who brought you Parasite and Spencer. This marks the third time Sweeney has worked with director Michael Mohan, who also directed 2021’s The Voyeurs starring Sweeney and Justice Smith, and Everything Sucks! This year, Sweeney will also suit up as a Spidey in Madame Web, though it is not a sequel to Spiders 3D so don’t even ask!

Sweeney is looking to add Final Girl to her resume, and she’s doing pretty well from the looks of the Immaculate trailer. Here is everything we know so far about the upcoming thriller.