Everyone can use a motivational friend to help hype them up in various projects. For example, Matt Damon is always there for his pal Ben Affleck, even when he doesn’t deserve it, while Selena Gomez often shows up for her elderly BFFs Steve Martin and Martin Short when they are awake past their bedtimes. But the real way to support your friends is to do some viral marketing for them, to prove you’re a true fan. Luckily for Ayo Edebiri‘s friends, she is a true fan.

Edebiri is hyping up the crowd (a.k.a. her fellow Instagram users) for Hunter Schafer’s new thriller Cuckoo. The movie follows a young woman named Gretchen who moves with her father to the German Alps and becomes haunted by a mysterious woman. It’s a good enough promise on its own, and now it has the coveted Ayo Edebiri Seal Of Approval.

The Bottoms actress commented on Shafer’s Instagram post, “I’m seated. The theater employees are scared and asking me to leave because it’s ‘not August yet’ but I’m simply too seated.” Real Ayo fans know her cinematic opinions never miss.

Obviously, this should be enough to convince anyone to see the blood-soaked movie. And it does seem to be working.

i feel like being supported by ayo edebiri could potentially change my life and make me motivated to do anything i want https://t.co/U6RuSYPSds — dana (@udinovsnico) April 3, 2024

can’t wait for the letterboxed review https://t.co/lKX3d1JzIt — tortured dolly department (@dollylorr) April 4, 2024

Cuckoo also stars Dan Stevens and Jessica Henwick. Here is the official synopsis: “Reluctantly, 17-year-old Gretchen leaves her American home to live with her father, who has just moved into a resort in the German Alps with his new family. Arriving at their future residence, they are greeted by Mr. König, her father’s boss, who takes an inexplicable interest in Gretchen’s mute half-sister Alma. Something doesn’t seem right in this tranquil vacation paradise. Gretchen is plagued by strange noises and bloody visions until she discovers a shocking secret that also concerns her own family. ”