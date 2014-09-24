Enjoy This Wonderfully Depressing Supercut Of Bruce Wayne’s Parents Dying

The death of Batman’s parents must be the most rehashed murder of all time. The family coming out of the movie theatre, crime alley, Joe Chill, the gun, the pearls — it’s been re-done in countless movies, cartoons, TV shows, video games and of course, comic books. I remember the details of Bruce Wayne’s parents getting shot better than I remember the details of anything that’s happened in my real life.

So, how many times have we seen Martha and Thomas killed on screen? Well, Vulture put together a handy supercut that answers that exact question…

Just once, on some alternate Earth or something, I’d like to see lil’ Bruce Wayne wind up, kick Joe Chill in the balls and save the day.

via Vulture