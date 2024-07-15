Glen Powell is continuing his quest to steal the hearts of Americans (thankfully just figuratively) but it looks like his time is up. In the most recent installment of Hot Ones Versus, we learn that he seriously cannot handle his spice, and it’s nice to see him actually struggle with something like the rest of us. He’s just a normal human now.

Powell and his Twisters co-star Daisy Edgar-Jones appeared on the First We Feast series, where they either have to reveal their deepest secrets or eat an overly-spicy wing, a common predicament. Of course, one of the questions requires Powell to guess his co-star’s first celebrity crush, and it turns out he actually knows the guy.

At first, Powell guessed Leonardo DiCaprio, which was a “close” answer, but she revealed her crush to be none other than Powell’s overly excited mentor, Tom Cruise. The actress joked, “So hook me up!” to Powell, who starred alongside Cruise in Top Gun: Maverick.

She explained, “I watched Top Gun, the original. And I didn’t know what to expect and I actually think it was my sexual awakening. Something about him in that plane. I giggled hysterically for about two hours, my mom and dad didn’t know what to do. I couldn’t sit still, I was like so excited by Tom Cruise.” If Edgar-Jones was that excited about a plane, how excited does she feel about his train tricks?

Powell, a dedicated WingMan (get it???), seems on board with the pairing, but maybe after they finish the extremely hot wings. “We can make this happen. I just suggest you stop crying before I introduce you to Tom,” Powell said as Edgar-Jones wiped her eyes.

You know what food won’t make you cry? Tom Cruise’s signature coconut cake. It seems like Daisy has just been added to the coveted recipient list.

Check out the full clip below: