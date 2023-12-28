Rumors of a Twister sequel have been swirling (through the air at 20 MPH) for years, but now that the movie is coming to life, we are learning more about the plot, and how it’s not a sequel, reboot, or even a prequel for that matter.

The upcoming installment, called Twisters, will star Glen Powell, and the actor recently shed some light on what we can expect from the new film, which hits theaters in July. “We’re not trying to recreate the story from the first one,” Powell told Vogue. “It’s a completely original story. There are no characters from the original movie back, so it’s not really a continuation. It’s just its own standalone story in the modern day,” he added, before confirming that filming wrapped earlier this month. Daisy Edgar-Jones, Anthony Ramos, Maura Tierney, Sasha Lane, Kiernan Shipka, and David Corenswet are also set to star.

But no matter if it was a sequel or a prequel, Powell was ready to try something big. The actor explained that he received wise words from the Coconut Cake king himself, Tom Cruise, who affected his outlook on this new project: “When I was working on Top Gun, [Tom] Cruise brought up a really interesting thing, where he’s like, ‘If you want to make movies of a certain size and scope and scale, you have to figure out what can connect with everyone around the world in every territory.'” Isn’t that a fun way to say that natural disasters can happen anywhere at any time to anyone?

He added, “And humans-versus-weather is a very universal idea, how powerless we really are in the face of these cataclysmic forces.” He’s right about that, sometimes the threat of cataclysmic forces can influence us to do unexpected things, like watch Anyone But You starring Glen Powell and Syndey Sweeney.

(Via Vogue)