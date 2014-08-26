That Other ‘Guardians Of The Galaxy’ End Credits Character Will Also Be A Toy

#Toys #Spoilers #Guardians Of The Galaxy #Marvel #GIFs
Entertainment Editor
08.26.14 13 Comments

Before we get to the new stuff, we’ll give an update on Groot. Just last weekend we saw the first officially-licensed Dancing Groot toy. That Funko Pop vinyl bobblehead is coming in December and is now available for preorder ($10) at this website, and possibly other websites as well. (This was just the first place I spotted it.)

Now another surprising character from the end of Guardians Of The Galaxy is also available as a Funko Pop toy. @AgentM tweeted the picture above, which was retweeted as a confirmation by Funko’s official Twitter. Yes, that is Howard The Duck, voiced by Seth Green in the post-credits scene. James Gunn already cast doubt on any (completely ridiculous) thoughts of a sequel, but that doesn’t mean Marvel hasn’t taken note of the ironic merchandising possibilities. They reissued the Howard The Duck Omnibus and started selling digital issues, and the prices on high-graded copies of Howard The Duck’s first appearance have skyrocketed.

We’re still holding out hope for an officially-licensed Lea Thompson.

Via Superpunch

Around The Web

TOPICS#Toys#Spoilers#Guardians Of The Galaxy#Marvel#GIFs
TAGSDancing GrootfunkogifsGROOTGuardians of the Galaxyhoward the duckJAMES GUNNMarvelpop vinylsseth greenspoilerstoys

Listen To This

Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Interpol, Blood Orange, And Liam Payne

Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Interpol, Blood Orange, And Liam Payne

08.24.18 2 hours ago
All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

08.21.18 3 days ago
All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

08.20.18 4 days ago
Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Ariana Grande, Death Cab For Cutie, And Mitski

Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Ariana Grande, Death Cab For Cutie, And Mitski

08.17.18 1 week ago
All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

08.14.18 1 week ago
All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

08.13.18 2 weeks ago
Powered by WordPress.com VIP