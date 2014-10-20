‘Guardians Of The Galaxy’ Is Now The Third Highest-Grossing Marvel Movie Ever

#Guardians Of The Galaxy #Marvel
Senior Contributor
10.20.14

I freely admit, I was enormously skeptical of Guardians of the Galaxy when rumors started circulating. It just seemed too dense, too inside-baseball, for non-comics people to show up. It wasn’t until later that I realized that yeah, aliens and humans blowing stuff up in space is kind of a proven formula… and boy, has it ever done well for Marvel.

How well? It’s officially the third highest-grossing Marvel movie of all time, with only Iron Man 3 and The Avengers ahead of it. That’s both in the US and worldwide: Factoring in the rest of the world, it’s raked in an impressive $732 million. And that’s with the terrible Chinese subtitles.

The real money, of course, is in selling merch and pimping the team out beyond just movies. But the big question is what comes next. There’s a second movie on the way for 2017. There’s a cartoon series in the works as well. But will the Guardians cross over, as a lot of fans believe? Or have they made enough money that Marvel’s going to launch a slightly separate franchise of space operas?

Also, can they steal Luke’s hand from Cloud City? Because that’d be a good way to seal up that rumored plot hole.

Via Screenrant

Around The Web

TOPICS#Guardians Of The Galaxy#Marvel
TAGSGuardians of the Galaxymaking moneyMarvelmarvel cinematic universeMoviesthey can just buy the infinity gauntlet

Listen To This

Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Interpol, Blood Orange, And Liam Payne

Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Interpol, Blood Orange, And Liam Payne

08.24.18 2 days ago
All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

08.21.18 5 days ago
All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

08.20.18 6 days ago
Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Ariana Grande, Death Cab For Cutie, And Mitski

Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Ariana Grande, Death Cab For Cutie, And Mitski

08.17.18 1 week ago
All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

08.14.18 2 weeks ago
All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

08.13.18 2 weeks ago
Powered by WordPress.com VIP