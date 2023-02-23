It’s been pretty well-documented that Ryan Reynolds recently bought European football team Wrexham AFC, for some reason, because it seems like his business model is “why not!” and that’s admirable. But he also has a lot of other stuff going on, like working on the upcoming Deadpool installment that Hugh Jackman so graciously decided to be a part of.

But it seems like Reynolds’ influence is expanding into other territories, as Jackman himself considered buying a team after the initial purchase. But not just any team, he wanted the team to be a Wrexham rival, obviously.

While speaking with BBC’s Laura Kuenssberg, Jackman let it slide that he was actually sent offers to be a partial owner for one of the rival teams. Hey, if Reynolds can do it, surely anyone can. “I will admit to you that when Ryan bought that team, I did get more than one offer from rivals to that team for £1 to come in as a co-owner,” Jackman said. “And it did seriously tempt me.”

Though Jackman has yet to purchase a team, he will go head to head against Reynolds on-screen as Wolverine in Deadpool 3. But he says that the option isn’t off the table, mostly because he loves to be mean to his co-star. “I think if I really want to stick it to Ryan Reynolds, then if Wrexham gets to play Norwich, because obviously there’s a different level here, I think it’d be best if I was heading in the winner,” he joked. We already know that Jackman is the real winner going into this whole thing.

(Via ComicBook)