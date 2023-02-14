Deadpool 3 has reportedly found its villain. The sequel, which will officially bring the fan-favorite Ryan Reynolds character into the Marvel Cinematic Universe (and team him up with a multiversal variant of Hugh Jackman’s Wolverine) is set to start filming later this year, and the cast just got a heck of a lot more prestigious.

The Crown‘s Emma Corrin is reportedly locked in as the movie’s villain. In true Marvel style, Corrin’s character has not yet been revealed. According to Deadline, the studio had their eyes on the actor for a while and schedules finally fell into place. The trade reports that Corrin is now “fully on board,” but “details behind the character are unknown at this time other than it being the villain role.” Here’s more:

Corrin is best known for the role of Lady Diana Spencer in Season 4 of the Netflix world-wide, award winning hit series The Crown. The role earned Corrin a Golden Globe and Critics Choice award for Best Actress, as well a SAG and Emmy nomination in the same category. Even though they would not appear in the most recent season, Corrin was still hard to miss in 2023 with their Amazon drama My Policeman premiering at this years Toronto Film Festival as well as the Netflix and Sony co-production of Lady Chatterley’s Lover.

Ryan Reynolds also confirmed the news on Twitter and slipped in a sly joke to the recent birth of his fourth child with wife Blake Lively.

“New addition to the family!” Reynolds tweeted. “The Deadpool family, for clarity. Which is just like a real family except with less swearing… Welcome, Emma Corrin!”

New addition to the family! The Deadpool family, for clarity. Which is just like a real family except with less swearing… Welcome, Emma Corrin! ⚔️❤️⚔️ pic.twitter.com/LSobi4AqO9 — Ryan Reynolds (@VancityReynolds) February 14, 2023

Interestingly, Corrin isn’t the first Princess Di from The Crown to appear in the MCU. Elizabeth Debicki starred in Guardians of the Galaxy Vol 2 as Ayesha and will reportedly reprise her role in the third film later this year.

