What’s The Deal With ‘The Identical?’ Could This Jormp-Jomp Elvis Movie Be This Year’s ‘The Room?’

I’m hearing that TV spots for The Identical are starting to pop-up around the country, so it seems the cat is almost out of the bag. If you saw one and wondered “what the hell is going on?” you’re not alone. What looks like a Jackie Jormp-Jomp* Elvis movie come to life is actually even stranger than that. It’s also part of Hollywood’s ongoing move to bring Christian-themed projects into the mainstream, but let’s not get ahead of ourselves.
If lead “Blake Rayne” reminds you of Elvis, there’s a good reason for that. He used to be Ryan Pelton, described as “the world’s number one Elvis impersonator,” who, according to lore, got his start when his mom entered him into an Elvis impersonation contest in 1998. From there he traveled the world, eventually showing up on American Idol in 2007, and playing a circuit of state fairs, as well as “a nightly act at the Myrtle Beach Legends In Concert theatre in South Carolina,” which I bet was an incredible place to meet chicks. Pelton announced early last year that he’d no longer be performing as an Elvis impersonator and would instead by striking out on his own under his new awesome stage name, Blake Rayne, which, he says, being a big Batman fan, reminded him of Bruce Wayne.
So, The Identical is what happens when you try to make an origin story about an Elvis impersonator without being able to use Elvis or any of his songs? With a soundtrack that includes such jams as “Be Boppin’ Baby,” “Boogie Woogie Rock n Roll,” “Nashville Tonight,” and “City Lights?”
Well, sort of. There’s also a Christian angle. The film is about an Elvis-looking dude who gets separated from his identical twin at birth, with one brother raised by an evangelical preacher (played by Ray freakin’ Liotta). The Identical was produced by a little-known independent production company called “City Of Peace,” whose mission is “to provide framework where music, films and video with ‘redeeming value’ can be developed, produced, marketed and distributed worldwide, bringing a message of hope, love and encouragement to this generation.”
Director Dustin Marcellino says “the underlying theme of the film is, if God is in your dreams, then nothing can stand against you.”
Marcellino, making his directorial debut on The Identical, by the way, is the grandson of Jerry Marcellino, a record producer who wrote and produced songs for the Jackson 5, Michael Jackson, Diana Ross, Frankie Valli, and others; and the son of Yochanan Marcellino, who founded a series of Christian record labels.
Ahh, so it’s a CHRISTIAN unlicensed Elvis movie, you’re probably thinking. Again, partially right, but it’s not that simple either.
Turns out, the Marcellinos are some kind of Jews for Jesus operation, with Yochanan’s label promoting Christian-themed projects alongside Zionism from its headquarters in Israel, where Dustin was partly raised.
On the Wikipedia page for Yochanan’s Gallilee of Nations label:
The label was involved in a 1998 joint project with Integrity Music, Adonai: The Power of Worship from the Land of Israel, a compilation album featuring multiple artists.
The label signed a long-term distribution deal with Provident Music Distribution in 1999.
Provident Music, incidentally, put out Facing the Giants, a Christian-themed football movie.
So it seems, The Identical is this sort of a dual vanity project from a former Elvis impersonator and a Christian/Zionist record label that hopes to promote him as their next big artist. Ergo, the answer to “what’s the deal with ‘The Identical'” is, imagine The Room if Tommy Wiseau was an evangelical Christian Elvis impersonator making a royalty-free origin story in which he played his own twin.
Oh, except that instead of a cast of complete unknowns, it stars Ray Liotta, Ashley Judd, Joe Pantoliano, Seth Green, and the hot girl from Silicon Valley. Christian movies are really the only independent movie game in town right now, AND THINGS ARE GETTIN’ REAL WEIRD. More on this as it develops, obviously.
*30 Rock’s famous, fictional Janis Joplin biopic that fails to secure the rights to Janis Joplin’s name or music, and thus has to be called “Jackie Jormp-Jomp.”
we all know that if a dude is going to be playing his own identical twin, even if he’s an elvis impersonator, that dude needs to be played by jean claude van damme, right?
As someone who had a Double Impact poster above his desk all through his teenage years, I wish I could promote this comment somehow.
Seth Green? He knows this is a joke, right?
Drexel Hensley? Holy Christ.
Also, I can’t wait to hear the entire version of the classic, “Dance, Dance, Dance, Dance, Dance.”
brilliant.
Where in the cast are Nicolas Cage, Bruce Campbell, Kurt Russell?
Kirk Cameron?
Oh, guys who played Elvis. I’m a dummy.
Kevin Costner
Also, Jack White, Val Kilmer and Eric Bana.
Some of the songs in this film include:
“Viva Los Angeles”
“I Ain’t Nothing But a Blood-Hound Dog”
“Blue Snakeskin Shoes”
“Don’t Be Cool”
“In the Urban Part of Town”
“Heartbreak Motel”
“County Prison Rock”
You say that as a joke, but the soundtrack legit has “Be-Boppin’ Baby” and “Great Big Love For You” on it. Oh, and a Blue Hawaii take-off called “Sunrise Surfin.”
“Let Me Be Your Plush Toy”
“Skeptical Minds”
“King Cajun”
@ Vince Mancini
Missed opportunity to bring back Skeet Surfin’.
If everybody had a 12 gauge
with a surfboard, too
You’d see em shootin and surfin,
from here to malibu…
He looks like the result of Elvis and Sloth from Goonies having a gay love child. Now that’s a movie I’d watch!
Throw a little Robert Mitchum in there and it’s a dead cert.
Honesly thought he looked a bit like young Jay Leno in the picture.
I will never grow tired of that Scanners gif. Also, it hurts my heart that Henry Hill is making this stuff now. Also, this movie must have been made on a dare.
What the fuck has happened to Ray. How bad is his drug habit? And the gambling debts, adding up again?
I have to imagine he’s got some major issues.
This looks like it could also easily be re-edited into an unlicensed Jay Leno origins movie.
Gah, must remember to read ALL the comments next time.
“if God is in your dreams, then nothing can stand against you.”
I REALLY hope the people that see this movie embrace that thinking. We may weed out the Bible Belt yet.
Tyler Perry’s inspirational quote game is much stronger. These guys need to put something about footstools in there.
God? IN YOUR DREAMS.
or maybe it could get people who actually matter achieving more fulfilling lives, while cliche atheists bitch and moan on stereotypical shitty websites trying and failing to be accepted with terrible jokes and fake ‘too cool for school’ attitudes.
@japanesetable Fake “too cool for school” attitudes? Does my lack of a GED sound like the attitude is fake to you?
If God is in your dreams, it’s not that weird. I often have dreams where people places and things transmogrify, and absolutely absurd things happen all the time. It’s when god is your waking life that you’ve got problems.
Note the turd in the punchbowl as exhibit “A”.
The Identical was produced by a little-known independent production company called “City Of Peace”
I like how they oh-so-subtly put a giant ad for their company in the trailer at 1:39.
How you make an inspirational football movie about the Giants without calling it The Book of Eli, I have no idea.
Can we just watch a movie of actors explaining why they are doing this film?
If I’m not mistaken, the guy playing the poor man’s Colonel Tom Parker also played Jerry Lee Lewis in Walk The Line. IT’S A SMALL WORLD AFTER ALL
I hope for, would love for, and fully encourage this movie to go sodomize itself.
Looks like 1 part Walk Hard, 2 parts Bubba Ho Tep.
I can’t wait till he meets musical luminaries Johnny Lew Leeis and Buck Cherry.
…Played by the band Buckcherry.
i can almost feel the “How Did this Get Made” episode of this coming to life.
WAKE THE MANTZOUKAS!
This doesn’t even look fun bad like the room. It seems to actually have a story it wants to tell. SMDH
I’m confused — Elvis didn’t write his own songs. Did Carl Perkins refuse to cooperate?
Is The Mighty Feklahr the only one who is terrified of Ray Liotta?
He’s especially terrifying now that he always looks like he’s wearing eyeliner.
He looks like he reeks of Pall Malls and Valtrex.
No. The tequila commercials he’s been in freak me out. Sort of like when the first Star Wars prequel came out and they had those commercials with the CGI Col Sanders.
Honestly, from pic, I wasn’t sure if it was Ray Liotta or the lead singer from the Killers.
It’s like they saw Walk Hard and didn’t understand it was a joke.
This fits in perfectly with the ‘Elvis faked his death’ mythos.
Seth Green? Did he really need money this badly? He must be swimming in Family Guy money by now.