James Spader On Ultron: ‘He’s Psychopathic’

10.23.14

As we all know, the official trailer for Avengers: Age Of Ultron has hit, and we’ve already overanalyzed it. Fortunately, there’s a lot more Avengers to talk about, and plenty of mysteries. So, James Spader, the first man to hold a PhD in Creepy, has been weighing in.

Specifically, Total Film is teasing their in-depth interview with him about the movie, and Spader has a few choice quotes:

“In many ways he’s a child, this character, because he’s a brand new being who’s just come to be. And yet, through artificial intelligence, he has an incredible capacity for knowledge. So he’s a very powerful, smart child… Yes, he is psychopathic. He’s really bats**t crazy!”

Keep in mind Spader has starred in movies about car crash fetishists directed by David Cronenberg, so the dude knows his way around crazy. And, of course, the trailer opens with Ultron describing screams as “something beautiful,” so, uh, yeah. May can’t come soon enough.

