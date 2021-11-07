There are fake beefs, like the one between Ryan Reynolds and Hugh Jackman. Then there are real beefs. The one between Fast and Furious actors Vin Diesel and Dwayne Johnson is very real. To put it mildly, they hate each other’s guts. It got so bad that, after the series’ eight-quel, The Fate of the Furious, Johnson was suddenly no longer there, nipping off with Jason Staham for the spin-off Hobbs & Shaw. But their rivalry may finally be coming to an end.

On Sunday, while many were adjusting to a darkened post-Daylight Savings Time world, Diesel took to Instagram to offer his former co-star an old fashioned olive branch.

“My little brother Dwayne… the time has come.,” Diesel wrote. “The world awaits the finale of Fast 10.”

He went on:

“As you know, my children refer to you as Uncle Dwayne in my house. There is not a holiday that goes by that they and you don’t send well wishes… but the time has come. Legacy awaits. I told you years ago that I was going to fulfill my promise to Pablo. I swore that we would reach and manifest the best Fast in the finale that is 10! I say this out of love… but you must show up, do not leave the franchise idle you have a very important role to play. Hobbs can’t be played by no other. I hope that you rise to the occasion and fulfill your destiny.”

Diesel’s Dom is all about family, not just those connected by blood but by the deep friendship that comes from uniting for a common cause. Perhaps it was only a matter of time before one of them put an end to the beef, putting aside their differences to close out the franchise with a big group hug.

Still, a patching-up may take some doing. It was only last week that Johnson was bragging about how the Hobbs & Shaw sequel will be nothing like those Fast and Furious movies. He even crowed about how he slips Diesel jokes into his movies, because people love that they hate each other. But Johnson, like Diesel, is a softie, so maybe family will win out in the end.