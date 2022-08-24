The thing about Jason Momoa is that the guy is always having fun. Between the roles he plays and his social media presence, it’s clear that this dude just loves hanging out, most of the time without a shirt. But perhaps he’s having too much fun on the set of the upcoming Fast and Furious installment, Fast X.

Momoa is often playing a hero-type character, which is why it was strange that he was cast as a villain in the vehicular action movie that already has its buffed-up hero (Vin Diesel). But, according to Momoa himself, he is a huge fan of not being a good guy. When asked about the top-secret role, the actor said that he is having the time of his life. “I get to be the bad guy finally. I’ve been the good guy for a while,” Momoa told Variety while promoting his Apple TV show, See.

When asked for specifics, the Aquaman actor said that this character is different than most of the other characters he’s normally played. “He’s very sadistic and androgynous and he’s a bit of a peacock,” Momoa said. “He’s got a lot of issues, this guy. He’s definitely got some daddy issues.” Momoa is famously the World’s Best Dad, so he probably has to act really hard for this one.

Filming is underway for Fast X, though not everyone is that excited about it. Despite the various behind-the-scenes drama, Momoa is still having the time of his life! As he should. Fast X hits theaters in May 2023.

