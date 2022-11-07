Remember when Matthew Perry kicked off his goodwill tour by wishing that all-around good guy Keanu Reeves was dead? That was weird!

In his memoir, Friends, Lovers, and the Big Terrible Thing: A Memoir, the Friends star wrote, “Why is it that the original thinkers like River Phoenix and Heath Ledger die, but Keanu Reeves still walks among us?” Perry also revealed that when he found out that his Almost Heroes co-star Chris Farley had died, he “punched a hole through Jennifer Aniston’s dressing room wall… Keanu Reeves walks among us.”

Reeves has been quiet throughout the whole mini-scandal, but an “insider” told Us Weekly, however, that The Matrix star “thought the comments came out of left field. It’s kind of backfired on Matthew anyway, which is why he had to apologize.”

Perry’s apology was more of a bizarre explanation. “I’m actually a big fan of Keanu,” he wrote in a statement. “I just chose a random name, my mistake. I apologize. I should have used my own name instead.” Or, y’know, just not wished death upon one of the few non-problematic male celebrities. Now David Schwimmer will have to think twice before writing that Tom Hanks should face a firing squad in his memoir.

(Via Us Weekly)