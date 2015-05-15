Has Johnny Depp Achieved Peak Johnny Depp With This Incredible Cutoff Denim Shirt?

I was so caught up in Johnny Depp’s dog drama of the past few days that I glossed right over the most amazing thing about the banner image I chose. As commenter AB noted, Depp appears to be wearing:
1. A denim shirt
2. That has been cut off
3. Unevenly
4. In such a way that is either distressed or performed with something other than scissors
5. And has been safety pinned back together
6. At the navel
Here’s a closer look:
It goes without saying, this is a man who has been photographed stepping out of a private jet. Given the circumstances, I feel comfortable in saying that there is no way that shirt cost less than a thousand dollars (if you have any idea who made that shirt or where it came from, please, please email us with evidence).
I like to think it went down something like this:
(*man crumples $10 denim shirt into a ball, hits it once with a dull machete, adds safety pin*)
“That’ll be $10,000, Mr. Depp.”
That shirt is so incredible that you barely even notice he’s wearing at least three necklaces, one featuring a shark’s tooth. And appears to have wrapped his right hand in a red handkerchief like some kind of especially foppish French musketeer. Or perhaps he removed it from around his neck to keep it from blowing off in the wind generated by his jet turbines? I’m not sure which possibility is more amazing.
Meanwhile, he’s stepping off a private jet with one of the hottest women on the planet whom he recently converted from lesbianism (okay, so maybe it was only ever the media who said she was lesbian). Must be nice. God bless you, Johnny Depp, you globetrotting, shark-hunting, homeless, motorcycle-riding French musketeer, you.
Pictured from left to right: Foppish. Fappish.
I’d nominate this if I wasn’t on my phone. Thanks for the laugh
Seriously, who is that?
I wanna know what else is wrapped in that handkerchief.
Drugs? I’m going with drugs. Good ones.
” whom he recently converted from lesbianism. ”
Dwight…I mean Vince you ignorant slut. It’s called being bisexual
I want to know what that key opens. Besides my HEART.
His diary. You know he has one.
Johnny Depp in The Oscar Wilde One
I thought I read somewhere that shooting for the Pirates movie was on hold for a bit ’cause Depp hurt his hand? Is that the traditional dressing a gypsy applied after reciting the incantations?
“Hello, is this Hit-Man for Hire? Yes I’d like to talk to you about a man who cropped Amber Heard out of a photo for a close up of Johnny Depp’s stupid shirt….Really? I’m not the only one to call you about this?”
he’s got that pussy stank on lock down with that handkerchief
He knows he’s not actually a pirate, right?
Well, is he not? He’s certainly made off with his share of booty.
Zut alors!
Maybe the left side of his torso’s just longer than his right.
Guarantee that’s her shirt, and I’m willing to bet that he woke her up that morning, hovered over her ominously, and declared “This is mine now.”
Herein we see once and for all visual evidence that the spectrum from “not giving a shit how you look” and “putting an insane amount of time into how you look”, is not a line, but a circle.
Vince, I’m gonna need a filmdrunk shirt chopped into bits, then safetypinned or really poorly stitched back together.
Thanks.
The best part about the safety pin is that there’s no button missing. It makes me feel better about using a Band-Aid to hold together my perfectly functioning jeans fly.
The way the shirt is pulling, it almost looks like he gained weight and had no choice but to safety pin that shit together. But it’s Depp, so you know it’s intentional.
So did he actually take the time and effort to clip on the safety pin, or is the pin permanently in that position, and he simply pulls it over his head?
I need to know. I don’t know why, but I need to know.
Depp: “Do you think I should add a necklace to my ensemble today?”
Personal assistant/designer: “No! Monsieur Depp, you should add 3. And they should cascade down from your neck to your navel”
*opens steamer trunk full of necklaces, scarves and other baubles
Depp: “There are so many! Which ones should I choose?”
Personal assistant/designer: “IN THIS ORDER! ONE! CHOKER! TWO! SHARK TOOTH! THREE! DIARY KEY!”
Depp: “Genius!”
Did he have to wrap his hand after puncturing it with that massive safety pin? If I showed up anywhere dressed the way he does I’d be sent to rehab.
I’m sorry, Johnny, you’re not meeting the 37 pieces of flair requirement.
Perfection.
Slow clap.
My god, the work this must take every morning
All I see is how awful Amber Heard looks in high-waisted jeans.
You remember in 2003 when all hotties wore low-rise jeans? Check out this shit (on mute):
[youtu.be]
That looks like Mr. Belding grew out some scruff and tried to dress so that he looked dangerous to impress Jessie Spano…too bad his toupee is about to fly off in the wind.
As a pretend Native American he only has to pretend to use 100% of the denim buffalo.