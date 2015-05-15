Has Johnny Depp Achieved Peak Johnny Depp With This Incredible Cutoff Denim Shirt?

#Johnny Depp
Senior Editor
05.15.15 30 Comments
JohnnyDepp-Shirt1

Getty Image

I was so caught up in Johnny Depp’s dog drama of the past few days that I glossed right over the most amazing thing about the banner image I chose. As commenter AB noted, Depp appears to be wearing:

1. A denim shirt

2. That has been cut off

3. Unevenly

4. In such a way that is either distressed or performed with something other than scissors

5. And has been safety pinned back together

6. At the navel

Here’s a closer look:

Johnny-Depp-Shirt-Close-up

Getty Image

It goes without saying, this is a man who has been photographed stepping out of a private jet. Given the circumstances, I feel comfortable in saying that there is no way that shirt cost less than a thousand dollars (if you have any idea who made that shirt or where it came from, please, please email us with evidence).

I like to think it went down something like this:

(*man crumples $10 denim shirt into a ball, hits it once with a dull machete, adds safety pin*)

“That’ll be $10,000, Mr. Depp.”

That shirt is so incredible that you barely even notice he’s wearing at least three necklaces, one featuring a shark’s tooth. And appears to have wrapped his right hand in a red handkerchief like some kind of especially foppish French musketeer. Or perhaps he removed it from around his neck to keep it from blowing off in the wind generated by his jet turbines? I’m not sure which possibility is more amazing.

Meanwhile, he’s stepping off a private jet with one of the hottest women on the planet whom he recently converted from lesbianism (okay, so maybe it was only ever the media who said she was lesbian). Must be nice. God bless you, Johnny Depp, you globetrotting, shark-hunting, homeless, motorcycle-riding French musketeer, you.

Around The Web

TOPICS#Johnny Depp
TAGSAMBER HEARDJOHNNY DEPPJOHNNY DEPP DOG DRAMAJOHNNY DEPP'S ACCESSORIESJOHNNY DEPP'S DENIM SHIRT

The RX

Uproxx Music’s March Showcase For The RX Features Haley Heynderickx At The Ace Hotel

Uproxx Music’s March Showcase For The RX Features Haley Heynderickx At The Ace Hotel

03.07.18 1 week ago
Jonathan Wilson Is A Cult Hero Who’s Worked With Father John Misty, But His Own Albums Are Genius

Jonathan Wilson Is A Cult Hero Who’s Worked With Father John Misty, But His Own Albums Are Genius

03.07.18 1 week ago 2 Comments
Haley Heynderickx’s ‘I Need To Start A Garden’ Is An Utterly Brilliant Folk Debut

Haley Heynderickx’s ‘I Need To Start A Garden’ Is An Utterly Brilliant Folk Debut

03.06.18 1 week ago
Soccer Mommy On Her Tender, Insolent Indie Rock Debut And The Intricacies Of Her Songwriting

Soccer Mommy On Her Tender, Insolent Indie Rock Debut And The Intricacies Of Her Songwriting

03.05.18 1 week ago 12 Comments
Lucy Dacus Is Ready To Be Your Next Favorite Indie Rock Star

Lucy Dacus Is Ready To Be Your Next Favorite Indie Rock Star

03.01.18 2 weeks ago
A Conversation With David Byrne About His First Solo Album In 14 Years, ‘American Utopia’

A Conversation With David Byrne About His First Solo Album In 14 Years, ‘American Utopia’

02.27.18 2 weeks ago
Powered by WordPress.com VIP