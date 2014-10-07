Oh Jesus: Sony Is Bidding On A ‘Robin Hood Universe’ In ‘The Style Of The Avengers And Fast Furious’

Just when we were all riding high on the good vibes of a David Fincher movie being number one at the box office, and with it the thought that maybe art and commerce can coexist, Sony had to burst through the wall like the Kool-Aid man to remind us rubes that the main driver in the film industry is still finding a property that will appeal to a Chinese 12-year-old. The Hollywood Reporter reports that Sony is in talks to buy a pitch for an Avengers-universe-style Robin Hood movie with the “tone” of the Fast & Furious movies. Which reminds me, execs have no idea what will appeal to a Chinese 12-year-old.
Sony is in the midst of making a seven-figure deal to buy a pitch centering on Robin Hood. Cory Goodman and Jeremy Lott are behind the pitch, which is titled Hood.
Of course it is. Not to be confused, of course, with Warner Bros’ gritty Peter Pan reboot, Pan. If either of these work out, it’s only a matter of time before we get a 300-style origin story for Dumpty, and Muffet, starring spread-eagle Jessica Alba as a sexy assassin fighting an army of spider people. Sh*t, I should’ve pitched that to Sony.
The figure for the deal, according to sources, is $1 million against $2 million, while producer deals are still being negotiated.
One reason for the high price is that the pitch involves the magic words “universe” and “Avengers.” The plan is to make a series of movies focusing on the outlaw archer and his band of Merry Men: Little John, Friar Tuck and Will Scarlett. One could say they were the superhero team of England’s Middle Ages.
“Just imagine ‘Sherwood Forest’ as a ‘Galaxy,’ and these guys are its ‘Guardians,’ so to speak.”
The tone of the story has been described as Mission: Impossible and the recent Fast & Furious movies.
Question: How in the f*ck does a “pitch” have a “tone?” In this context, “tone” is just two guys describing the story they haven’t written yet in terms of how successful they want it to be, right? That’s cool, I’d like to bake a cake. I don’t know what’s in it yet, but I’d like it to be in the vein of Morimoto, Bobby Flay, and In N Out burger. Now pay me a million dollars.
Goodman wrote the vampire movie Priest and the Black List script The Last Witch Hunter, which is in production with Vin Diesel starring. He also is rebooting the Underworld franchise.
I could not have come up with a more ridiculous resume than that through mad libs.
Lott wrote The Falling, a supernatural mystery set up at Warners with Zac Efron attached to star. [HollywoodReporter]
Well, with a pedigree like these two have, I can’t imagine how this could go wrong. These seem like just the guys to set up that Robin Hood franchise that Ridley Scott and Russell Crowe couldn’t get off the ground. I’m going to repost the Priest trailer here because while you have surely forgotten about it, it’s important to understand what we’re dealing with here.
“So, it’s like this motorcycling, futuristic vampire slayer, but also in the old west with Clint Eastwood and some ninjas, with crucifix throwing stars.”
Man. If these guys actually pull this off, each of them will be a real… (*sunglasses*) prince of thieves.
Listen Hollywood producers, you get “Avengers-style universe” or “gritty reboot.” You don’t get BOTH!
After this pitch fails their next plan is to pitch it to Vivid as a Friar Fuck universe.
Or just keep it as Friar Tuck and target the transgender crowd.
Priest could have been a fun b movie instead it was a dull mess
“You know the story about taking money from the rich and giving it to the poor? Let’s turn it into a billion-dollar franchise!”
If this were a drinking game, we’d all be dead.
It’s sort of ridiculous how the big studios go about buying scripts and ‘properties’. You can hammer out a full length movie script and, so long as it’s not complete gibberish or a direct rip-off of something that’s already been made and will result in a lawsuit, very likely sell it for $20k or more, because the studios will buy shit just so nobody else can have it.
Is that so? *Flips through copy of XBOX: The Movie! Written in crayon*
Then why didn’t 20th Century Fox buy my screenplay about a sassy black woman who trains an army of sharks to take over the ocean, unless Detective John Harpoon has something to say about it?! It takes place in a futuristic, medieval, steampunk universe; and all of the characters speak in a made up dialect.
John Harpoon – “Yar nevah gonna grab iffin the sloon from here planet!”
Melinda Finwater – “Sharks, rip unda way havin this man-thing!”
My agent said it was “very complex”, and “he’ll be sure to read it tomorrow”.
All jokes aside, think about all the crap that gets made between the big studios and the TV stations. If Sharknado get can get sold then pretty much anything can get sold.
Any word on a standalone Blinkin movie?
Take a knee, you won the internet for today.
A few times a year I find a way to say “Blinkin, fix your boobs, you look like a bleedin’ Picasso!” in every day conversation, and it is immensely satisfying.
Stop trying to make fletching happen.
Whoa, there! Robin Hood universe? Don’t you know the worst part of the Avengers was Hawkeye?
What’s gonna bomb harder? This or the Monsters Universe thing that Universal is doing? I’m going with monsters.
The dumbest part of all this? The entire “Robin Hood universe” is public domain. Why would you BID on characters that are free to use??
Think you can do a better job than Goodman and Lott? Have at it. Pitch it to Fox or Warner. Sony can’t do a thing about it. In fact, it probably makes sense for another studio to put a new Robin Hood reboot into production, just to undermine Sony’s “universe” plans.
I cant wait for the Gritty William Shakespeare universe.
As U Like It and 2 Homies From Verona.
I actually liked the 2010 Robin Hood movie(aka, Robin of Locksley Begins)
Give me Muffet or give me death, Hollywood. Jesus Christo, Vince that was magnifique.
Priest is the reason I can’t stand Maggie Q. Aside from her twatty name.
There are only two decent Robin Hood attempts: Robin Hood series that played on Showtime and Robin and Marian.
Even those are somewhat dullish. I don’t know what it is about this story that makes it constantly dissapointing.
I’d love to see Robin and Marian again. Bearded, mid-1970s Connery is the best.
I worked on Priest and I don’t remember a thing about it. That was a boring, boring sad movie
I’m trying to imagine a universe where a $100 million Friar Tuck movie flops and the executive that greenlit it doesn’t ask himself why it failed?
Can’t someone just make “Ivanhoe” again?