Here’s what we know about Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness. It has the longest title of all the Marvel movies; it’s directed by Sam Raimi; and it stars Benedict Cumberbatch. Here’s what we don’t know about Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness, which I will henceforth call Doctor Strange 2 because, again, long title: whether it also stars Tom Cruise, Hayley Atwell, Ryan Reynolds, and Patrick Stewart.

About 80 seconds into the Doctor Strange 2 trailer, a mysterious voice says, “We should tell him the truth.” It sounds a heck of a lot like Patrick Stewart’s Professor Xavier, which would signal the arrival of the X-Men into the Marvel Cinematic Universe. But in an interview with Comic Book, the Star Trek: The Next Generation actor denied any involvement with the movie. “You know, people have been imitating my voice ever since I came on the stage 60 years ago,” he said. “So, I can’t be held responsible for that.”

It’s either someone doing a credible impression of Stewart, or Andrew Garfield denying that he’s in Spider-Man: No Way Home (or, more appropriately, Benedict Cumberbatch saying he’s definitely not playing Khan in Star Trek Into Darkness) all over again.

We’ll find out on May 6, when Doctor Strange 2 hits theaters.

(Via Comic Book)