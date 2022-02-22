logan
Patrick Stewart Has Responded To The Rumors That He’s In ‘Doctor Strange In The Multiverse of Madness’

Here’s what we know about Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness. It has the longest title of all the Marvel movies; it’s directed by Sam Raimi; and it stars Benedict Cumberbatch. Here’s what we don’t know about Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness, which I will henceforth call Doctor Strange 2 because, again, long title: whether it also stars Tom Cruise, Hayley Atwell, Ryan Reynolds, and Patrick Stewart.

About 80 seconds into the Doctor Strange 2 trailer, a mysterious voice says, “We should tell him the truth.” It sounds a heck of a lot like Patrick Stewart’s Professor Xavier, which would signal the arrival of the X-Men into the Marvel Cinematic Universe. But in an interview with Comic Book, the Star Trek: The Next Generation actor denied any involvement with the movie. “You know, people have been imitating my voice ever since I came on the stage 60 years ago,” he said. “So, I can’t be held responsible for that.”

It’s either someone doing a credible impression of Stewart, or Andrew Garfield denying that he’s in Spider-Man: No Way Home (or, more appropriately, Benedict Cumberbatch saying he’s definitely not playing Khan in Star Trek Into Darkness) all over again.

We’ll find out on May 6, when Doctor Strange 2 hits theaters.

(Via Comic Book)

