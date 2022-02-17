How soon they (don’t) forget. Marvel fans did what they did best following the Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness trailer. They speculated after taking a fine-toothed comb to the newly released poster and found a blur (inside one of the many mirror shards) and decided that it looked like Deadpool. While this was funny, you know, it didn’t not look like Deadpool, plus there’s the fact that Marvel once snuck a mysterious cat butt into a Captain Marvel poster, which ultimately told us something very important about Nick Fury’s background and the universe at large.

Also, there’s the inevitability that the MCU will eventually introduce Deadpool (post-merger) into the MCU, and Deadpool 3 will happen, and all of that jazz. So naturally, Ryan Reynolds had to field the question and insisted to Variety, “I’m promising, I’m not in the movie.” In the process, Mark Malkin pointed out that Reynolds “could be lying,” given Marvel Studios/Disney’s commitment to secrecy, and Reynolds was like, oh sure, “I could be an unreliable narrator,” while maintaining that he’s not in Doctor Strange 2.

Hmm. On one hand, you gotta feel for Reynolds a little bit. He’s only trying to promote Netflix’s The Adam Project, and MCU fans are all excited about a poster, and of course there was some skepticism.

Ryan Reynolds is a bad liar just look at his face #MultiverseOfMadness pic.twitter.com/baiVBMiZ00 — nore💜 (@noreelshani1995) February 16, 2022

There’s an added layer on top of this for sure. Not too long ago, Andrew Garfield confronted rumors that he’d appear in Spider-Man: Far From Home with a simple “I did not get a call.” He clung tight to that claim and later admitted (after appearing in the movie) that he kinda enjoyed lying about it. And you know, he had to lie (the machine is all-powerful), but still. Marvel fans aren’t ready to get burned again, and a bunch of them are completely not buying Reynolds’ denial at this point.

Ryan Reynolds is the new Andrew Garfield https://t.co/QkT1YJAtQo — Just a human (@XDarkPikachu73X) February 16, 2022

Ryan Reynolds saying he’s not in the movie is legit Andrew Garfield 2.0 😂 — Vince🕷 ⭕️ (@813OnTop) February 17, 2022

Ryan Reynolds "No salgo en Doctor Strange In The Multiverse Of Madness", be like: pic.twitter.com/jgQBl7uQs1 — 𝑃𝑙𝑎𝑦𝑏𝑜𝑖 𝐴𝑟𝑖 ⸸ (@YoungLaflame23) February 16, 2022

Ryan Reynolds Is Promising Deadpool Isn't In Doctor Strange 2, But Can We Trust Him? https://t.co/BIx5KQDMxJ pic.twitter.com/lKXQS1t87w — Richard National Champion ✌🏻 (@HBTD2021) February 17, 2022

Ryan Reynolds on fans spotting Deadpool in the doctor strange poster pic.twitter.com/9viZwGRQDD — Deadpool 3 News and Updates (@DP3_news) February 16, 2022

Ryan Reynolds saying that he's not on Doctor Strange MoM gives me Andrew vibes 😂 #DoctorStrange2 pic.twitter.com/9Kugcejr2w — i love u guys ∞ (@mjj_carmen19_) February 16, 2022

Ryan Reynolds may not be in Doctor Strange 2, *but he didn’t say Deadpool wouldn’t appear* https://t.co/bXATHydIPB — 🎉Brendan🎓Lonsway🎉 (@BrendanLonsway) February 17, 2022

Ryan Reynolds is pulling the Andrew Garfield trick! It's obvious he will be in Doctor Strange 2 — Nero (@MSpector_JM) February 16, 2022

And who knows, Reynolds could be telling the truth, and the MCU could still stick someone in a Deadpool suit into the background, or he could pop up in a post-credits scene. So yep, I’m thinking too much about this subject, too. Comic books!

Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness hits theaters on May 6, 2022.