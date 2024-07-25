Whether you like it or not, Ryan Reynolds and Hugh Jackman are everywhere. Just this week alone, they’ve done Hot Ones (which Hugh barely survived), guest hosted on Jimmy Kimmel Live! and somehow made it back to charm the ladies on The View, who probably will not be seeing Deadpool & Wolverine anytime soon. But are they taking time to check in with each other lately?

The Deadpool & Wolverine stars took GQ’s friendship quiz to get to know each other a little better, as if they haven’t spent the last year and a half shooting a movie together. But, probably due to sleep deprivation, it turned into a chaotic back and forth between the two longtime friends/enemies.

When Jackman asked what is the best prank he had pulled on Reynolds, Reynolds knew exactly what to mention. “We did a commercial together years ago for Laughing Man Coffee and Aviation Gin. And I made a spectacular ad for his company. And he thought I was gonna take the p***. So he took the p***.” For reference, Reynolds’ ad features picturesque scenes and a calming voiceover, while Jackman’s ad consisted of him calling Ryan an a–hole. This did happen.

These two seem to prank each other often, to varying degrees. Reynolds added, “There’s been a bunch, though. ‘Come on over to my house, it’s a Christmas party, everyone’s wearing an ugly sweater.’ No they’re not. Everybody’s wearing f*ucking Dior and sh*t and I’m in the ugly sweater. Yep, that was fun.” Reynolds recalled. Did this happen? Unclear.

“What is the best prank I’ve pulled on you?” Reynolds then asked Jackman, who replied with a concerning anecdote. “When you asked me to come and look after our kids for an hour and you didn’t come back for like three months. That was hilarious,” Jackman added.

Hopefully that last one is fake…or else Jackman and Taylor Swift might have to team up for some babysitting.

Check out the full interview above.