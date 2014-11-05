‘Scarface’ Duo Al Pacino And Brian De Palma Are Re-teaming For ‘Retribution’

“Hookay! I reloaded!” Look who’s jumping back into the film-making sack again together: Al “Hoo-Ah” Pacino and Brian De Palma. Screen Daily announced today that the team that made Scarface would finally be working together again on Retribution, a remake of the 2003 Belgium film The Memory of a Killer. The story follows a hit man and a police officer who team together to stop a child prostitution ring in Philadelphia, which sounds good enough.

Pacino and De Palma last teamed on 1993s Carlito’s Way, which continued the pair’s trend of making Pacino speak with a horrible hispanic accent. Meanwhile, De Palma hasn’t made a well received film since the first Mission:Impossible in 1996 — which doesn’t mean I won’t forever heart Blow Out and Body Double — and Pacino hasn’t had a wide-released feature since 2012’s Stand Up Guys (although his performance, during the festival circuit, in David Gordon Green’s Manglehorn is generating a great buzz). [Vince’s Note: He’s also solid, if a bit depressing, as a washed up actor losing his mind in The Humbling.]

So, can these guys generate, again, some of that movie magic that resulted in every dorm room in America becoming plastered with a poster of a powder-faced Pacino?

(Check out the trailer for 2003s The Memory of a Killer — the premise seems awesome)

