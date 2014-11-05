‘Scarface’ Duo Al Pacino And Brian De Palma Are Re-teaming For ‘Retribution’

“Hookay! I reloaded!” Look who’s jumping back into the film-making sack again together: Al “Hoo-Ah” Pacino and Brian De Palma. Screen Daily announced today that the team that made Scarface would finally be working together again on Retribution, a remake of the 2003 Belgium film The Memory of a Killer. The story follows a hit man and a police officer who team together to stop a child prostitution ring in Philadelphia, which sounds good enough.
Pacino and De Palma last teamed on 1993s Carlito’s Way, which continued the pair’s trend of making Pacino speak with a horrible hispanic accent. Meanwhile, De Palma hasn’t made a well received film since the first Mission:Impossible in 1996 — which doesn’t mean I won’t forever heart Blow Out and Body Double — and Pacino hasn’t had a wide-released feature since 2012’s Stand Up Guys (although his performance, during the festival circuit, in David Gordon Green’s Manglehorn is generating a great buzz). [Vince’s Note: He’s also solid, if a bit depressing, as a washed up actor losing his mind in The Humbling.]
So, can these guys generate, again, some of that movie magic that resulted in every dorm room in America becoming plastered with a poster of a powder-faced Pacino?
(Check out the trailer for 2003s The Memory of a Killer — the premise seems awesome)
There’s a fantastic essay on De Palma by Martin Amis, written for Vanity Fair in 1984, around the time Dressed To Kill was being shot. The prose fizzes with a dizzying rush of scathing contempt. “De Palma showed no inkling of human complexity: Scarface might as well have been called Shitface for all the subtlety he applied to the monotonous turpitude of Tony Montana.”
De Palma is like Michael Bay, sans explosions.
Ok, so now De Palma and Pacino are shitty right? Are you fucking crazy? Carlito’s Way is every god damn inch as great as Scarface. Hell, I’d argue that the pool hall scene alone may just be DePalma’s finest hour. And the whole finale at the train station? Did we see the same movie? Because the one I saw blew me away and still does all these years later, just like Scarface. In France, Carlito’s Way is held in quite a bit of esteem. There they see it as a masterpiece. And they are right. So, right now, De Palma and Pacino are batting a thousand for me. Who is a douchey film critic enough to prove me wrong?
Well, the French never have bad taste in film.
This site is getting ridiculous if it starts to treat Pacino and De Palma as third-rate has-beens. Watch all of their films and then tell me these two are not the Peckinpah and McQueen of superb genre films
“In France”. LOLz.