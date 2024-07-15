Last year, San Diego Comic-Con was unusually quiet due to the 2023 Writers Guild of America strike and the 2023 SAG-AFTRA strike, so this year’s Comic-Con has a lot to make up for. Luckily, the whole event will kick off with Ryan Reynolds and Hugh Jackman who are physically incapable of giving anything less than 100%, so they seem like the right people to do it. This year, Comic-Con runs from July 25-28 in San Diego, where approximately 130,000+ of the world’s biggest fans and occasional haters will attend to get exclusive sneak peaks at the next wave of TV shows and films. Luckily, a lot of that stuff will end up online for the rest of us to enjoy from the comfort of our own homes and air conditioning. You can expect a lot of behind-the-scenes secrets, announcements, and, hopefully, some trailers to debut at the iconic fan event beginning next week. Here are the panels to keep an eye on.

Thursday, July 25th Deadpool & Wolverine: You didn’t think you could have a Comic Con without a little more Deadpool promo, did you? The day before the latest movie hits theaters, Marvel’s Kevin Feige, director Shawn Levy and the leading duo Ryan Reynolds and Hugh Jackman will attend the first Deadpool & Wolverine panel (which is separate from the official Marvel panel on Saturday). You can’t escape it now! Percy Jackson and the Olympians: The hit Disney+ series will make its Comic Con debut with actors Walker Scobell, Leah Sava Jeffries, and Aryan Simhadri scheduled to appear and possibly some season two news. What We Do In The Shadows: This will be the last time for our vampire friends, so you might as well savor it. The show’s cast and producers are expected to attend the panel, which will include discussions and the first episode from the upcoming sixth and final season. Other Thursday panels include Transformers One, Those About to Die, and Fox Animation Domination. Friday, July 26th The Boys: To celebrate the end of season four of The Boys, showrunner Eric Kripke and the show’s stars will attend this panel that is set to feature behind-the-scenes secrets and some possible surprises. Snowpiercer: Ahead of the show’s fourth and final season, stars Daveed Diggs, Mickey Sumner, and Mike O’Malley will appear at the panel alongside executive producers Paul Zbyszewski and Christoph Schrewe.

The Walking Dead: Dead City: Lauren Cohan, Jeffrey Dean Morgan, and Gaius Charles will join producer Eli Jorné and Walking Dead Universe chief content officer Scott M. Gimple to preview the upcoming second season of the latest The Walking Dead spin off. The Walking Dead: Daryl Dixon – The Book of Carol: Norman Reedus, Melissa McBride, and Louis Puech Scigliuzzi are expected to attend Friday’s panel where they will debut the trailer for the upcoming season of the AMC series. Reedus will probably bike there, but we don’t know for sure. Alien: Romulus: The upcoming Alien installment will hit theaters on August 16th. Stars Cailee Spaeny, David Jonsson, Archie Renaux, Isabela Merced, Spike Fearn, and Aileen Wu will attend the panel, along with director Fede Alvarez. Other Friday panels include Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power, Rick and Morty, Doctor Who, Bob’s Burgers, The Tower, Dexter: Original Sin and Kite Man: Hell Yeah!