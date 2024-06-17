When it comes to reboots, sequels and all of that other fun stuff, there is always a chance that you will get a cameo from the original actors somewhere in there. With Marvel, people from other movies show up all the time (for better or worse) while other reboots feature a knowing nod to the original. But for the upcoming Blade reboot, it doesn’t look like we’ll get any of that. Who even knows it the movie will happen at all at this point.

Wesley Snipes, who played the human/vampire hybrid Blade in the 1998 Marvel film Blade, doesn’t seem too enthused about the upcoming reboot that’s been in limbo for almost five years. The movie has had its fair share of production bumps over the years, and most recently, the film’s director Yann Demange exited the film. He was the second director to leave the project.

Snipes took to social media to make a slight jab at Marvel for the long delays. “Blade, lordylordylordy,” he posted on X. “Folks still lookin for the secret sauce, ridin snowmobiles in traffic, kinda rough.” He said, adding #Marvel. The folks at Marvel have yet to comment on Snipes’ snark.

Blade, lordylordylordy 👀 folks still lookin for the secret sauce, ridin snowmobiles in traffic, kinda rough. Daywalkers make it look easy, don’t they? 😊#DaywalkerKlique #Blade #Marvel pic.twitter.com/YZVAqg9egz — Wesley Snipes (@wesleysnipes) June 16, 2024

In 2014, Snipes said he was open to returning as Blade, but after long delays and Marvel’s restructuring, it doesn’t seem like he wants in anymore. When Mahershala Ali was announced to take over the role, Snipes was supportive. For now, the reboot is set for a November 2025 release with Ali and Mia Goth attached to star. But Snipes (agrees that he) will always be Blade.

I’ll always be Blade 🙏🏿 — Wesley Snipes (@wesleysnipes) November 11, 2021

(Via Variety)