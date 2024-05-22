When Hugh Jackman closed out his role of Old Man Logan in Logan, we all thought that that was it for the grumpy guy. And it was supposed to be! Now we know that you can take the man out of the spandex, but you can’t take the industrial grade steel out of the man, so Wolverine is back… again.

This time, Wolvy is going head-to-head with Deadpool in the upcoming Deadpool & Wolverine, but Jackman told Variety that he decided to come back to reprise Logan on his own, without even consulting his team.

“I was on my way, I was just driving, and literally, just like a bolt of lightning, came this knowing deep in my gut that I wanted to do this film with Ryan [Reynolds]. For Deapdool and Wolverine to come back together,” he explained. “I swear to you, When I said I was done, I really thought I was done. But in the back of my head, ever since I saw Deadpool 1, I was like, ‘Those two characters together.’ I knew it, I knew the fans wanted it ever since I put on the claws, people talked about these two. So, that had always been there, but I just knew.”

Jackman just knew, which is why he decided to take on the role before even running it by his agent. “Soon as I arrived, I rang Ryan. And I just said, ‘Let’s do it.’ Like, I hadn’t rung my agent, no one. I had to ring my agent and said, ‘Oh, by the way, I have just committed to a movie.'” The rest was history.

It’s a little risky that Jackman committed to the film before talking to his agent. What if his agent was already hard at work trying to get the actor a role in Les Misérables 2? This is why you always check your schedule first.

(Via Variety)