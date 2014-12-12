The Craziest Moments From The New ‘Mad Max: Fury Road’ Trailer, In GIF Form

And while the movie doesn’t come out until Summer 2015 (you teasing sons of bitches), the preview is crammed with enough destruction porn/poetry to carry hype along for at least a few months. So join me as we lovingly select morsels of anarchy for your giffy perusal:
You cover yer car in spikes and it takes out the jumpers. They just impale themselves immediately – it’s a hell of a mess but effective. Unfortunately this whole thing is an arms race. You add spikes to your car, they start grappling onto the spikes. And the really crazy ones still jump onto the spikes … they just do it with bombs now!
—
Maurader Tank A and Maurader Tank B are both going 180KPH down Fury Road when Maurader Tank A hits a chain trap and instantly decelerates to 0. If there’s 300 meters between Maurader Tank A and Maurader Tank B, how much time does Maurader Tank B have to move out of the way?
Answer: Not Enough
—
Really? No gif of guitar/sword/flamethrower guy?
Seconded.
I came for this gif, and left gutted.
No shit. that’s exactly what I came for.
This is going to be a Slayer album in movie form, which I am all in for!
I really enjoyed the use of Dies Irae in the trailer. Great piece for death and destruction.
The piece before that (when the guy’s holding up the ?steering wheel idol) sets up a neat tone, too. Fitting but unexpected.
Then Dies Irae kicks in and it’s a big, glorious cartoon.
You gotta imagine that at some point there was a discussion of whether or not to incorporate the Inception BRAAAAM noise for this trailer.
Hats off to them for picking a classy yet underutilized track to great effect.
The artist formerly known as Fightlinker in the house!
If they would stop creeping this kind shit would not happen.
[robertwalls.files.wordpress.com]
Wow. I asked in one of the comment sections a couple months back if anyone knew where the fightlinker guys were… I’ll assume this is in response to that.