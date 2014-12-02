The Honest Trailer For ‘Dawn of the Planet of the Apes’ Is A Double-Gunning Good Time

Share This Video Facebook Twitter EMAIL

Screen Junkies already entertained us with an Honest Trailer for 2001’s Planet Of The Apes starring Mark Wahlberg, and now they’re monkeying around (I’m very sorry) with Dawn of the Planet of the Apes, which differentiated itself from the Tim Burton version by cleverly adding apes dual-wielding semi-automatics on horseback.

There’s nothing quite like a barrel of trigger-happy monkeys — excuse me, apes — engaging in guerilla warfare. It seems like only yesterday they were merely building fires to roast marshmallows. You like how I shoehorned that hyperlink to an old story in there? Perfect segue.

