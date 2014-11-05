How Did They Create ‘Birdman’s 90-Minute Plus Tracking Shot? A New Featurette Explains.

Birdman (Or The Unexpected Virtue Of Ignorance) is probably my favorite movie so far this year, but it wasn’t just an artistic achievement, it’s also a technical one. Director Alejandro Gonzalez Iñarritu and cinematographer Emmanuel Lubezki create the illusion of it having been filmed entirely in one long shot. And while you can sorta guess how they did it, the fact that you can’t quite put your finger on it creates the magic.
Of course, that doesn’t stop us from wanting to know how the sausage is made, and this new featurette from Variety, The Seamless Look Of Birdman, describes some of the spices and offal. Digital colorist Steve Scott tells them:
“The whole movie is one shot. Well how do you do that? We started talking and brought up the idea of dissolves between shots, and I talked to our editor and I said where are those moments when you would never notice a cut? Well, in the pan [As in, the quick horizontal movement of the camera]. So let’s go into the middle of the pan and cut there, so by the time we get settled, we’re in the midst of the shot.”
You sort of know that inherently as you’re watching it, but it’s still so perfectly executed that you can’t help but be impressed by it. I would’ve also liked to see how Iñarritu and Lubezki choreographed some of the crane shots and seamless-looking camera moves through multiple stories of space, but I do enjoy that the premise of Variety’s video is, “Alejandro Gonzalez Iñarritu and Emmanuel Lubezki executed an audacious seamless editing strategy on Birdman. How did they do it? We talked to the color lab guy, Steve.”
Also, at 3:06 of the video, I’m 90% sure he says “Zach Anafilakis.”
So, is Lubezki a lock for his second straight Oscar? I think he did a better job with this than Gravity.
There’s an older indie film with Bruce Campbell called Running Time that uses the same trick and pulls it off pretty damn well. And of course Rope but the cuts are pretty obvious in that one. Suck it Hitchcock!
WOW I thought I was the only one who had ever seen Running Time. I picked it up on VHS at a Farm & Fleet, of all places, years back
@NerdEyeBlind : I saw it on IFC a long time back, ended up buying it really cheap. I’ll give anything with Bruce Campbell a shot.
‘Also, at 3:06 of the video, I’m 90% sure he says “Zach Anafilakis.”’
I’m in anaphylactic shock.
Dont you mean Galanaphylactic?
Yea I mean, the one part you highlight is good stuff. The rest is oh ok.
The filming was a great trick, but the acting is what won me over. Edward Norton and Naomi Watts were spectacular.
I saw it yesterday (wrote my thoughts about it last night on Vince’s review post, tl;dr It’s a good, not great movie and I can’t really recommend it to most people). I thought the “cuts” were pretty noticeable, and that this was kind of a good thing. I forget who wrote the article on here, but I agreed that if you spend too long with a tracking shot, you stop worrying about the story and more about how they actually made the movie. Which then makes this surreal movie about making a play all the more confusing. It breathes when it has too, and that’s a good thing since the movie is all hustle and bustle.
Now I want to know if Edward Norton really did get a boner in that one scene, because that’s the work of a master craftsman right there.
i really dug this movie, and really liked how it looked…that said, i also thought the cuts were noticeable but I’m also an editor with an anal attention to detail. er…an attention to anal details. no, wait…i love anal.
It is bizarre how natural this looks compared with Burnsy’s Naishuller POV piece. The mind’s eye looks nothing like POV at all, resists it entirely.