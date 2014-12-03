This New ‘Fantastic Four’ Plot Summary Is Far Different Than The Comics

There’s been a lot of anxiety among nerds about Fox’s upcoming Fantastic Four. Doom’s now a computer programmer! It might be found footage! Well, break out the Dramamine because those aren’t the only changes in store.

IGN found a plot summary, confirmed by Fox, which pretty much speaks for itself:

“THE FANTASTIC FOUR, a contemporary re-imagining of Marvel’s original and longest-running superhero team, centers on four young outsiders who teleport to an alternate and dangerous universe, which alters their physical form in shocking ways. Their lives irrevocably upended, the team must learn to harness their daunting new abilities and work together to save Earth from a former friend turned enemy.”

If that sounds familiar, it’s because the Ultimate books took something of the same tack; the Fantastic Four basically got swapped out into alternate-timeline versions of themselves. This, however, appears to be going one step further, sticking them in an entirely new dimension and putting them off balance; presumably, nobody knows who they are and that might add an extra layer of drama to the proceedings.

It’s not the worst idea, honestly. The Fantastic Four have always been explorers and scientists first, so making that the driving force of the plot is more faithful to the books than it might seem. That said, we definitely want to see a trailer before making any sort of call; considering the movie arrives August 7th, we expect we’ll be seeing that any day now.