This New ‘Fantastic Four’ Plot Summary Is Far Different Than The Comics

There’s been a lot of anxiety among nerds about Fox’s upcoming Fantastic Four. Doom’s now a computer programmer! It might be found footage! Well, break out the Dramamine because those aren’t the only changes in store.
IGN found a plot summary, confirmed by Fox, which pretty much speaks for itself:
“THE FANTASTIC FOUR, a contemporary re-imagining of Marvel’s original and longest-running superhero team, centers on four young outsiders who teleport to an alternate and dangerous universe, which alters their physical form in shocking ways. Their lives irrevocably upended, the team must learn to harness their daunting new abilities and work together to save Earth from a former friend turned enemy.”
If that sounds familiar, it’s because the Ultimate books took something of the same tack; the Fantastic Four basically got swapped out into alternate-timeline versions of themselves. This, however, appears to be going one step further, sticking them in an entirely new dimension and putting them off balance; presumably, nobody knows who they are and that might add an extra layer of drama to the proceedings.
It’s not the worst idea, honestly. The Fantastic Four have always been explorers and scientists first, so making that the driving force of the plot is more faithful to the books than it might seem. That said, we definitely want to see a trailer before making any sort of call; considering the movie arrives August 7th, we expect we’ll be seeing that any day now.
@Dan – If I’m correctly understanding what you wrote, you think that they will be sent to this new universe, interacting with people they don’t know?
“centers on four young outsiders who teleport to an alternate and dangerous universe” – Looking at that part of the synopsis, I instantly think they are talking about the Negative Zone.
That would definitely be a possibility. They go to the Negative Zone, come back with superpowers.
I asked this question before, but couldn’t Disney/Marvel take Fox to court to get the rights back if Fox makes a movie that’s Fantastic Four in name only?
If you claim the rights to the Fantastic Four shouldn’t the movie adaptation follow most of the plot points of the comics to be called “Fantastic Four”?
I mean when in the comics has Doom ever been a blogger?
You shouldn’t be able to just put four generic super powered individuals in a movie and say they’re the Fantastic Four just to hold on to the movie rights.
You raise a pretty good point, sir.
Not really sure how the rights are organized, but probably as long as they use certain points, like Reed being stretchy and have a 4 on their chests, it’s probably within the rights. So, no, Marvel’s not getting the rights back.
lol nope
I’ve gotten to the point with this movie that I want to see it just to see how big of a dumpster fire it turns out to be.
Anything regarding any iteration of the Fantastic Four is automatically the worst idea ever. No clue how or why this franchise exists.
Well at least Disney/Marvel will probably be able to get their rights back after this disaster tanks.
Just this morning I caught about 20 minutes of the more recent Fantastic Four movie (the Alba era) and everything I’ve heard about this new one makes me think that that old dumpster fire of a movie wasn’t really all bad.
That FF movie feels like a goddamn made-for-TV movie when you watch it now. It’s so not good it’s kind of painful.
“The Fantastic Four have always been explorers and scientists first…”
I agree, but “four young outsiders” doesn’t scream explorers and scientists to me.
Glad Fox saw the success Disney was having actually delivering movies that look and feel like the contemporary source material and decided, “Naw, that’s dumb, let’s just do Chronicle again with a bigger budget.”
Maybe these kids in tights will make people think it’s finally time for a Titans movie?! I just want a Titans movie. That’s all.
So they want to keep things on planet earth but recognize that Thor and Guardians of the Galaxy mean people like space…good god FOX, can you just sell this shit back and focus on X-Men movies?
I just wish we could get a comics faithful Dr. Doom for once. An evil king in armored suit who talks about himself in third person can’t be that hard to pull off. He’s arguably Marvel’s best villain, but every new iteration makes him a sleazy businessman or turns him into a hobo with goat legs.
Ironically the only way I think the Fantastic Four could really work as a franchise at this point would be for it to become a part of the Marvel Universe films. By themselves, a hoaky nuclear family with superpowers is a dull franchise. If you let them be sort of hoaky and silver age in the same universe as the Avengers and Guardians of the Galaxy it gives them a corner of a larger world where they can establish a niche.
If they can accurately depict the Negative Zone & it leaves the potential open for a sequel featuring Annihilus as the villain then I’m in….Assuming it’s worth a damn…no found footage though, hopefully that little nugget was erroneous.