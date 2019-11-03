The Best Movies On Hulu Right Now, Ranked

Last Updated: November 2nd

While it may live in the shadow of other better-known streaming services, Hulu, once regarded simply as “that TV thing,” has managed to maintain itself as a viable competitor in terms of offering a great variety of content online. This includes an impressive selection of quality movies, but it’s not always easy to browse through their catalog if you don’t know what you’re looking for. Which begs the question: What is the best movie on Hulu right now? From iconic classics to contemporary indie fare, here’s a look at the 30 best films available to stream, ranked.

Related: The Best Hulu Original Series Right Now, Ranked

1. If Beale Street Could Talk (2018)

Run Time: 119 min | IMDb: 7.2/10

Barry Jenkins follows up the success of Moonlight with this adaptation of a James Baldwin masterpiece. Told in a nonlinear style, the film recounts the romance of Tish and Fonny, two young Black lovers living in 1970s New York. When Fonny is accused of a heinous crime, Tish and her family fight to prove his innocence. The story is heartbreaking and hopeful at the same time, and Regina King puts in an Oscar-winning performance as Tish’s devoted mother.

Add To Hulu Watchlist

2. The Wrestler (2008)

Run Time: 109 min | IMDb: 7.9/10

Mickey Rourke gives a career-defining turn as a washed-up wrestler forced into retirement who finds life outside the ring nearly unbearable. After a heart attack pushes Randy “The Ram” Robinson to leave the sport, he tries to make a go of it as a deli worker at a supermarket. He reconciles with his estranged daughter, strikes up a romance with a stripper, and begins to get his life on track before drugs, booze, and his unruly temper cause chaos in his already fragile routine.

Add To Hulu Watchlist

3. I, Tonya (2017)

Run Time: 120 min | IMDb: 7.5/10

As flashy and over-the-top as the sequin-spandex numbers that graced the ice back in the ’80s, I, Tonya manages to straddle a thin line. It’s both a biopic of one of the most notorious female athletes in the history of figure skating and a raucous comedy intent on mocking everything troubling about American culture at the time. Margot Robbie is brilliant in her role – playing a woman tortured by talent and her inability to capitalize on it – and you can literally hear Allison Janney chewing every scene she’s in as Harding’s narcissistic, chain-smoking mother. Plus that parrot bite is as funny as you could hope.

Add To Hulu Watchlist

4. Election (1999)

Run Time: 103 min | IMDb: 7.3/10

Matthew Broderick plays a depressed high school teacher, who tries to manage his imploding marriage while facing off against a determined and cunning student in this dark comedy that features Reese Witherspoon in one of the best performances of her career. Witherspoon plays Tracy Flick, an overachieving student with dreams (of becoming the student body president) that are quickly dashed by the school’s popular jock. Tracy’s willing to go to extreme lengths to win the race, but when Broderick’s Mr. McAllister thinks to intervene, his own failing personal life is put on display.

Add To Hulu Watchlist