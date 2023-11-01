Marvel Studios and Disney have undeniably hit a rough patch with their latest studio efforts. Everything in the MCU has arguably become a little too interwoven, and people might feel like there’s too much “homework” (so many Disney+ shows) to catch up on before seeing the latest movie about silly old Ant-Man. Hence the theatrical lull, and that could perhaps be why The Marvels is hinting at pulling in the X-Men during the film’s promotional cycle.

A new Variety piece details that speculation and more, along with a report that MCU chief Kevin Feige might be considering getting the old gang back together because there’s a distinct lack of Robert Downey Jr., Scarlett Johansson, and Chris Evans up in the joint. Additionally, there is a not-so-promising section about the upcoming Blade reboot, which cast Mahershala Ali in the role originated by Wesley Snipes and has already caused nervousness among fans.

Why? Deadpool 3 will be firmly in the R-rated camp, but there’s been plenty of past concern that Blade could get the PG-13 treatment (Twilight Blade, perhaps?). However, that appears to be the least of the reboot’s (alleged) worries at the moment because Variety reports “speculation” that the budget has been scaled back to “less than $100 million.” That is far less than the lowest-cost Infinity Saga movie (Ant-Man was the cheapest whereas Avengers: Endgame cost $365 million to make) and much less, even, than The Marvels’ reported budget ahead of its November 10 release date.

Variety also reports that Feige might have switched plans after Blade became a supporting player in his own movie:

Case in point: the “Blade” reboot. With Mahershala Ali signed on for the eponymous role of a vampire, things looked promising for a 2023 release date. But the project has gone through at least five writers, two directors and one shutdown six weeks before production. One person familiar with the script permutations says the story at one point morphed into a narrative led by women and filled with life lessons. Blade was relegated to the fourth lead, a bizarre idea considering that the studio had two-time Oscar winner Ali on board.

This follows chatter of Ali considering leaving the film before Feige hired Logan screenwriter Michael Green for a compete redo of the reboot. Currently, the film is expected sometime in 2025, so we could hear more about an apparent early Blade fumble. However, Wesley Snipes has gone on record to reveal that he is ready and waiting for Ali’s performance in the iconic half-vamp role. That’s gotta be some good news there.

(Via Variety)