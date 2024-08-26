When Will ‘A Quiet Place: Day One’ Be On Streaming?

Before there was A Quiet Place, there was A Loud Place known as New York City, filled with the sound of sirens and crowds all saying “Hey I’m walkin’ here!” In A Quiet Place: Day One, we learn the origins of the alien invasion that lead to A Quiet Place and all of that silence.

Day One tells the story of the initial chaos a year prior to the start of the first film, which starred John Krasinski and Emily Blunt. The prequel stars Lupita Nyong’o and Joseph Quinn as Sam and Eric, two stranger who band together during the invasion, along with a fluffy orange cat.

While working on the movie, Nyong’o overcame her fear of cats and even wound up adopting one thanks to her bond with the cat actors. “Paramount was kind enough to hire a cat trainer to meet me before I got to the production and helped me get over my fear, just through exposure and asking questions, [like] ‘Why is that cat rubbing himself on that furniture like that?’” she told Variety. “Very slowly, I was able to grow with courage and touch them and before long, I could hold them.”

The movie hit theaters in June, and now it’s heading to stream so you can watch Nyong’o fall in love with cats in real time. A Quiet Place: Day One will stream on Paramount+ on Tuesday, August 27th in the U.S. and Canada. Both A Quiet Place and A Quiet Place Part II are streaming on Paramount+ so you can crank out a whole quiet marathon before adopting your own cat.