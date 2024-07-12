When (And Where) Will ‘Despicable Me 4’ Be On Streaming?

The Minions are back! Though, they never really left, but still. The little guys return to the big screen in Despicable Me 4, along with Gru and the gang.

In Despicable Me 4, Steve Carrell is back as Gru, the villain-turned-dad, while Kristen Wiig returns as Lucy, his wife. Miranda Cosgrove, Dana Gaier, and Madison Polan are set to return as the kids Margo, Edith, and Agnes, respectively, while Pierre Coffin returns to voice the Minions.

At this point, you’ve probably seen the rest of the franchise, which includes:

-2010’s Despicable Me

-2013’s Despicable Me 2

-2015’s Minions

-2017’s Despicable Me 3

-2022’s Minions: Rise of Gru

All of these movies are currently available on streaming, though they are on different platforms. As for the latest entry, Despicable Me 4 will probably land on Peacock approximately three to four months after its theatrical release. Since the movie was released on July 3rd, so it should be streaming around October or November 2024, at least for a little bit.

Then, thanks to a 2021 deal between Universal and Netflix, the movie will head to Netflix for ten months and then exclusively on Peacock for another four months. It’s the classic “Theater to Peacock to Netflix then back to Peacock” move that we’ve come to know and love.

And don’t worry — the Minions will be back again soon. They never really leave us alone for long.