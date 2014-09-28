William Shatner Officially Announces That He’s Been Contacted About ‘Star Trek 3’

We mentioned the other day how there is indeed a part for William Shatner in Star Trek 3, and now we have confirmation from the man himself. At Wizard World Nashville, Shatner spilled the beans on J.J. Abrams’ offer to bring him back to the Enterprise. Or something along those lines. Not even he is sure how they’ll do it. From TrekMovie:
So he calls and says “I’m calling, Bill, because the director of the Star Trek movie, the next one, has had an idea where you might be involved in it. So I am calling to see if you would be interested.” I said “Oh, yeah. If it is meaningful.” When Leonard was Spock in that first movie, I said to Leonard “you know when you go back in time you are still old.” So it depends on what you do with the character. I said “I would be delighted.” And he said “you can’t say anything.” And I said “I wont even tell my wife. I wont tell anyone. I wouldn’t do that, JJ.”
So I get back from Australia and it is all over the Internet, that the director held an interview and said they wanted Shatner and Nimoy to be in the next movie. I bet JJ is frothing at the mouth. So the news is out that they have an idea that they want Leonard and myself. They might want Leonard and myself . I don’t know what to do with it. How do you get me fifty years later into the movie…I know it’s science fiction, but even I couldn’t come up with an idea.
I have an idea of how they might actually get him into the movie:
Pure f*cking rebellion, right? That or they do that creepy mo-cap and have him replace Chris Pine digitally. “Anything to get me back in the fold, boys.” That’s what he’ll be saying.
The full clip is below and he’s pretty fun to listen to as usual. Anytime he gets to ham it up to a crowd of people that adore him, I’m sure Shatner is all grins. Galaxy Quest basically ruined any chance he had of me thinking he wasn’t just a ham for the attention. I still like him, I just can’t get past it.
(Via Trek Movie / Comic Book Movie)
Oh it’s easy, you have Shat play the future Chris Pine Kirk. How hard can it be to come up with yet another time-travel story that either brings future Pine-Kirk back in time or the crew of the Enterprise forward in time, or some variation thereof? You could even have Nimoy play future Quinto-Spock instead of Spock Prime, because if they moved forward in time Spock Prime would likely no longer be alive.
Might even be a good time to reintroduce the Guardian of Forever, cause that thing is all about time travel.
Or redo that TOS episode where they all age, only this time it’s only the original cast that’s still alive, obviously, that ages.
I really need to see William Shatner sit in the captain’s chair one last time. One last scene between Nimoy and Shatner.
“We want you to do an artistic expression of the power of a warp drive. So obviously jazz hands will be involved in a major way.”
I Think that the thelosians are about to make time and history collide, the guardians of forever will be next,, you cant change history without causing a universal parodox
[en.wikipedia.org]
The Return. (Printed in 1996.) This is how Kirk comes back to life in the Shatnerverse quadrant of the the Trek novels.
I think everybody is a bit too old for that.
I agree Timms. It will be great to see those two together one last time for Treks’ sake.