‘X-Men: Apocalypse’ Marks The End Of The ‘First Class’ Trilogy And Wipes Away The Other ‘X-Men’ Movies

Turns out that X-Men: Apocalypse isn’t just about the evil mutant with a cool name, it’s also the end of the X-Men as we know them on the screen. We talked about Cyclops and Jean Grey would be recast for future movies, but it turns out that Days of Future Past really did clean the slate of the past X-Men movies, with Apocalypse coming in to finish the job.
Simon Kinberg sat down with Yahoo for a Q&A that revealed a lot about the series and where they want to go in the future. You can’t deny he is pretty open about what their aim is for Apocalypse. From Yahoo:
“We changed the timeline for everything that came after ‘DOFP’ – so ‘X-Men 1’, 2 and 3, even ‘The Wolverine’. So Jean [Grey] was not killed in ‘Last Stand’, nor was Scott, and a whole lot of other things rippled…
“The thrust of ‘Apocalypse’ is really to complete the trilogy we began with ‘First Class’ – to complete the stories of young Raven, young Hank, younger Charles and Erik. And complete this trilogy of four people who began the films sort of disparate and in different worlds…[and who] we’ve followed through the span of decades. So that’ll be the thrust. There will be familiar characters and new characters that we haven’t seen…ever…but it’ll be the completion of what we began in ‘First Class’.”
It’s a little disappointing that all of X2 is no longer in the official continuity for the film series, but at least we can still enjoy it. It’s sorta like Star Wars, but without the wealth of tie-in material that sprouted from it. Also good riddance to X-Men Origins, The Last Stand, and a good portion of The Wolverine.
This does raise some questions about where the series is going after Apocalypse though. What are Fox’s plans for their slate of films planned down the road? Is there going to be the big Fantastic Four crossover? Would we even want to see such a thing considering FF could be complete garbage? I’d hate to see this resurgence of the X-Men series go to waste because Fox wants to do the “Marvel thing.” I guess stay tuned?
True that it’s technically not part of the new timeline but **SPOILERS** Logan still remembers the original timeline so it still happened for him. He can give the original cast the summary of what could have happened to them.
I would say that is incorrect, but I’d have to watch again to get it completely right. Logan of the future remembers, but past Logan doesn’t now that they’ve been disconnected. But who knows?
In reality though, those older movies have been removed from the future of the series.
“And then, Jean, you realised that Scott was a loser, and we totally did it. You said I was your soulmate, and I completed you, and that your greatest regret in life was that you didn’t sleep with me sooner… you’re reading my mind and can tell I’m lying, aren’t you?”
@aRobertsg: I watched it last night, Logan remembers. As does Prof X, sort of.
So this means they can find a non-shitty Sabretooth?
What was wrong with Liev Schreiber?
I thought he was good, but that movie was bad. I loved the opening segment though of them fighting throughout history.
liev was actually pretty dope as sabertooth but not even god himself could have saved that shitty ass movie
Brock Lesnar was born to play the part of Sabretooth.
they skimmed through so many good movies just in that opening alone. how great would it have been to see a howlett brothers movie of them running around in different wars for a decade?
Where does Wolverine get his adamantium claws?
My money is on Apocalypse. Maybe we’ll finally get to see Wolverine as a brainwashed badguy, and THAT will be his dark past. In the future. *head explodes*
Eh… doesn’t DOFP still leave him with Stryker at the end? Insinuating he goes through the Weapon X program again? Or am I mis-remembering that part?
@sportwarrior The Stryker at the end was Mystique
My money is on Apocalypse, but, they could also have it be Mystique (disguised as Stryker). If J-Law is going to be a center-piece going forward, they could easily create a back story between her and Wolverine as to why she lets him suffer.
So if we’re looking at recasting Jean, Scott, and Storm with younger parts, then the story will presumably take place before the happy ending of DOFP. So those three, Wolverine, Prof X, Kitty, Colossus, Rogue, and any other mutant we saw in that happy future will survive “Apocalypse.”
On the other hand: 10 bucks says Mystique and/ or Magneto dies.
Jennifer Lawrence is 24 and a huge star who’s actually talented. She’s not going anywhere. Neither is Michael F. Assbender.
Like actually dies, or comic book dies?
@Kungjitsu, Jennifer Lawrence is 24 and a huge star who’s actually talented. She’s not likely planning on starring in X-Men movies for the rest of her career. Neither is Michael F. Assbender.
@SamFrancisco She’ll do one every two years for $487,948,736,483.38. Then she’ll do some indy shit, some Oscar bait, and a rom-com in the mean time for at least the next 10 years. And every actress over 40 who’s ever been on top for more than 20 minutes will tell her to do exactly that.
Fassbender was in his 30’s before he hit it big, just like Hugh Jackman. I doubt there’s ever going to be work he turns down.
i’m cool wit it, X2 and X3 sucked donkey balls anyway, first class and DOFP were the best 2 movies thus far.
you can’t possibly lump x2 in with x3. x2 had a fun action packed story with lots of interesting set pieces and fight scenes. The last stand as a basically a dried out turd with a sparkler in it.
Maybe reboot and do First Class with the ACTUAL first class…Scott, Jean, Beast, Iceman, Angel.under the tutelage of Prof X.
Yeah – this is what I’m thinking. New continuity, new cast, start from the beginning.
NO. MORE. REBOOTS!
No rebooting. Maybe just bring those guys in during the next film.
How many movies with the same continuity (sort of) / cast do you want? If they wrap up this version of the x-men universe with apocalypse I’m fine with it. Ideally, yes, I’d like to see them keep going but it’s been over a decade since the first one came out.
I want new stories and new characters way more than I want the franchise to make fuckin’ Amazing Spiderman.
I don’t see where you’re getting Emma as a focal character. She was a henchman.
Charles and Erik, yes, obviously they are the primary focus. Raven, sure, and of the remaining mutants, Hank does seem like the next most prominent. After FC, they could have gone either way with Moira – develop her or drop her completely.
they can recruit blink, sunspot, bishop and warpath in their team…. hehehehe
yay…. reset!!…..
Pyro/Aaron Stanford was my favourite thing about X2. Not just because he’s adorable to look at, but how they managed to cram his entire plot arc into the film and not have it seem forced or rushed. He starts out a good guy with a mischievous streak and a chip on is shoulder, he sees how soundly and completely (some) humans reject his kind, Magneto seizes on that and by the end of the movie he’s a devoted acolyte of the ‘bad’ guys.
Stanford, the writers, everyone involved did a fantastic job and it’s a shame that’ll be swept asideand forgotten about.
I’ve not liked/seen much of the reboot films eitherso it’s even more frustrating to me.
Ah well, I’ll look out for my boy in the 12 Monkeys tv show.
If anything Fox’s X-Men are going the DC route by rebooting every time the continuity gets hairy. While X-Men has a lot of continuity issues that get constantly retconned, it’s rarely a matter of time travel being the explanation.
But they’re pretty mired in lazy writing anyway.
@SamFrancisco: Emma was the second most important villain, and the movie made a big thing of Magneto recruiting her. She wasn’t one of the leads, but she was more than just a henchman.
Then she was just killed off between movies.
I was really hoping before the continuity change that the death of Jean and the sorta death of cyclops would bring in Mr Sinister as a character since he was able to resurrect Morph in XMen TAS.
Plus his whole goal of breeding them for the ultimate mutant thing. I think that would have worked well. Plus Xavier’s rebirth would have brought Moria back in as more of a main character.
It has pretty much been established already with Apocalypse they are going set the movie in 1983 and will feature younger versions of the X-Men in the first movie, Cyclops, Jean and Storm. Hank in DOFP suggested that time is immutable, meaning certain events are going to happen because they were meant to happen. There may be some differences, but they will happen. One is we will not see the original five X-Men in this movie. In 2000 (the year of the first movie) Bobby was about 17 as was Rogue. Which means the events in Apocalypse will take place before they were born or about the time of their birth. The younger version of Angel was trying to hide his developing mutation 10 years prior to the events in The Last Stand (2006) and since the mutations manifest themselves during puberty that would place him between 11 and 13 in 1996. Again he would either have not been born when Apocalypse takes place or would be a baby. So if they managed to include Iceman and Angel in this movie, it would create a brand new set of continuity errors. One error created in DOFP was the death of Banshee. Assuming that he was killed in 73 prior to the movie how will his daughter Siryn exist in the new timeline or will she? She was a teenaged student in the first three X-Men films roughly 14 years old in X2 (2003). This places her birth around 1989. If she exists in the new timeline, then Banshee would not be her father. Of course that could easily be explained away as instead being killed, Banshee was only presumed to have been killed by Trask and may actually be held in another facility (as suggested in X-Men Origins Wolverine (the red haired mutant who was tied and gagged in the Weapon X holding facility). It’s also been hinted but not confirmed that a younger version of Nightcrawler may be in this movie. This one is entirely possible even though Azazel was killed prior to the events in 73 in DOFP. If you see Mystique’s reaction to seeing the post autopsy picture of Azazel and her single minded determination to kill Trask it can be presumed that she was in the very early stages of her pregnancy in that movie. Also since Kurt’s age was never established in X2 and unlike most mutants, his mutation manifested itself at birth. It’s quite possible we could see a teenaged Nightcrawler in Apocalypse. Now the mystery of how Logan gets his Adamantium, and what his place will be in the rebooted X-Men, As well as what happens with other characters such as Sabretooth and Deadpool. We’ll have to wait and see. Speaking only for myself. I love the smart way they did this reboot. You still have the events that occurred in the old timeline and an opportunity to create a whole new reality at the same time. I think that is a LOT better than what Fox is doing with the FF, Sony with Spiderman or what DC has done with their entire Superman and Batman franchises. Just like with the Star Trek franchise, I think the time travel angle is a much better way to reboot a series than to just come in and say. “Ok all the previous movies never happened, were going to just retell the entire story staring with the origins and going from there.” The time travel/alternate reality vehicle is much smarter, less insulting to the intelligence and even offers you an “out” if you decide you don’t like the direction of the new series. Particularly if you have a character that is aware of the “old reality” like Spock Prime in Star Trek or Wolverine in the X-Men series.
I know what your X-Men name is. Crippling Autism.
I am saddened by this news, as Singer’s X-Men were the superior movies. People elevate First Class, but honestly it’s all on the strength of Fassbender. Mystique’s really the centerpiece of the new X-Men movies and I’m not a fan. She works so much better as the strong, silent type in my eyes, and the Magneto/Professor X dynamic just looks trivial since they’re essentially fighting over a woman.
Yeah, if only we could have just stuck retconning The Last Stand and the other side projects out of existence. The first 2 x-men were actually pretty solid.
But I thought FC was worthy. If Apocalypse becomes one giant story about Mystique, then yeah, the worry is justified.
This series has never cared about continuity. Too late to start now
Billy Bob, That was…AWESOME! Mikeybot has an excellent point, comic book characters have died more times than Kenny McCormack! I would like to see Mr. Sinister in here somewhere & it would seem a shame for them to have saved ALMOST everyone just to call it quits one movie later.
I think they need to just go ahead and drop all the past stuff now. Go back to the previous actors and continue on from the time we saw at the end of the movie. Also they should use this timeline fix as a way to tie it into the marvel cinematic universe. If they could work a deal with marvel this would be the perfect time to do it. Then let the experienced X-men deal with Apocalypse. He is not the sort of enemy that a young Scott and Jean should be tackling. They shouldn’t even be attempting to do so. If they are going to do anything in the past at all it should perhaps be a separate movie with Mr. Sinister. Give us some introduction to him and have them tangle with him. This would have been a great lead in into events taking place in the future when Apocalypse finally shows. Apoc also doesn’t work well for the past for several reasons. 1. The fight against him would seem less suspenseful since we already know main characters such as Jean and Scott will survive for sure thanks to what we saw when Wolverine’s consciousness returned back to the future. 2. Why is it that he would appear this time in the past but not in the previous timeline? If he had appeared before they would have been far more experienced in combat in the first movie instead of the newbies they clearly were. There would have had to have been a deciding factor in the past that lead to him not appearing. In the comics he attempted to rise sooner in the Age of Apocalypse timeline because of the death of Xavier in the past. But we don’t even got that here. I say let the past team encounter Sinister as sort of a set up for the Apoc movie. This way the genetic samples from Jean and Scott could have been taken at that point. Then in the future timeline when Apoc appears, we could also have Cable appear. He could either appear as a time traveler to the past or perhaps even as a bad guy from the same timeline that was created by Sinister. Considering we got a present time Bishop in the last movie, it is possible cable could be much the same. Though I’d rather him be sent from sometime after Apoc succeeded and ruled. Even without Genetic sampling, they could play that Jean is prego at the time. Hinting she would survive or at least die during child birth. When cable comes back, he could choose not to reveal who his parents are. At least not until a moment when he is seemingly dead or does die. Perhaps he dies helping to stop Apocalypse. By stopping him creates a future timeline where he doesn’t die at all. Meaning a possibility of another cable coming from the future again at some future point in time. As for a tie in with Marvel. With the timeline changed perhaps it could be said that created a timeline where the other stuff happens as well. Perhaps something happened as well that lead to quicksilver changing to what we saw in the marvel cinematic universe. I would love to see a cameo of the avengers attempting to take down Apocalypse only to get their butt’s kicked and having to be saved by the x-men. I doubt any of that will happen though. Just the fan in my wishing we could see it. Still the other stuff I suggested is a good idea at least and could happen if they would actually use their brains. I don’t want to see this movie screwed up. I have been waiting for years for an Apocalypse movie. If they screw this up I think we can consider Fox’s run with the X-men movies done. Because they would have made a lot of fans mad and they have made enough mistakes already. I am not sure if me or any other fan could forgive them if they screw this up.
I don’t mind.
This continuity has gone on for a really long time. Probably longer than any other super hero franchise. The original actors have been playing the same characters for 15 years now. Best to give the continuity a definite end, then reboot the entire franchise.
Although, if I’m reading this correctly, McKellan, Stewart, and most of the other original cast probably won’t appear in Apocalypse, unless they write in even more convoluted time traveling plots. So I guess DOFP was their last film? I imagine Hugh Jackman very well could appear in Apocalypse, though.
Isn’t Jackman contractually obligated to do one more film as Wolverine anyway?
I don’t care what they do, what counts, what doesn’t, all I have to say is, Cable or GTFO
Can we please have a reboot of MOTHERFUCKING JUGGERNAUT, though?! Please cast The Mountain from GoT and make his costume exactly as it was from the classic comics. Done, and done. Fox, you are fucking welcome.
You are aware that all the Juggernaut stories are pretty much terrible right? “Juggernaut is unstoppable! O wait no we beat him nm.”
Unless you’re proposing a Juggernaut/Black Tom road trip comedy, in which case SIGN ME UP.
I’m not saying Juggernaut needs to be a primary bad guy. But he’s a great character, and they need to make up for the poor film treatment he got in Last Stand.
he’s a shit character. plus he’s not even a mutant. he’s a magic guy. and xavier’s adopted son or something.
I think the end of FC was meant to set up Emma as having a significant role in the next movies but then they either A) realized January Jones was awful, B) that Emma doesn’t really fit into the DFP storyline, or C) Both.
Am I the only one who could care less about a FF crossover? I’ve checked in an out of the x-men comics over the years but I can’t think of a single crossover arc with FF that I’d want to see.
Just because they have the licensing for two properties doesn’t mean they should create a crossover for it’s own sake. I’d much rather see them start a new continuity after apocalypse, with a combination of movies and TV series from multiple parts of the x-men universe.
As an aside, the X-Factor run that had them set-up as a PI agency in mutant-town would make for a great TV series.
future possible movie plots, torn from the books themselves:
-Storm goes on a date with Dracula (built in post-summer Halloween ticket sales boost!)
-Storm goes on a date with Dr. Doom (FF crossover?)
-Fall of the Mutants, particularly the Siege Perilous, which with some narrative flim flamming could explain away roles being recast
-Saved By the Bell: The New Mutant Years (Magneto as grumpy headmaster addition)
-WOLVERINE! WOLVERINE! WOLVERINE!!!
Best news I have read all day. I really enjoyed the First Take series so far and hated the first 3 X-men films.
I am definitely looking forward to the recasting of Cyclops, Storm and Jean Grey. Hopefully Rogue will get recasted as well.
I was okay with Storm, surprisingly. It was Jean, Scott, and especially Rogue that I couldn’t stand.
I think you need to re-watch First Class again. With that said, I think Vaughn did a much better job than Singer.