‘X-Men: Apocalypse’ Marks The End Of The ‘First Class’ Trilogy And Wipes Away The Other ‘X-Men’ Movies

Turns out that X-Men: Apocalypse isn’t just about the evil mutant with a cool name, it’s also the end of the X-Men as we know them on the screen. We talked about Cyclops and Jean Grey would be recast for future movies, but it turns out that Days of Future Past really did clean the slate of the past X-Men movies, with Apocalypse coming in to finish the job.

Simon Kinberg sat down with Yahoo for a Q&A that revealed a lot about the series and where they want to go in the future. You can’t deny he is pretty open about what their aim is for Apocalypse. From Yahoo:

“We changed the timeline for everything that came after ‘DOFP’ – so ‘X-Men 1’, 2 and 3, even ‘The Wolverine’. So Jean [Grey] was not killed in ‘Last Stand’, nor was Scott, and a whole lot of other things rippled… “The thrust of ‘Apocalypse’ is really to complete the trilogy we began with ‘First Class’ – to complete the stories of young Raven, young Hank, younger Charles and Erik. And complete this trilogy of four people who began the films sort of disparate and in different worlds…[and who] we’ve followed through the span of decades. So that’ll be the thrust. There will be familiar characters and new characters that we haven’t seen…ever…but it’ll be the completion of what we began in ‘First Class’.”

It’s a little disappointing that all of X2 is no longer in the official continuity for the film series, but at least we can still enjoy it. It’s sorta like Star Wars, but without the wealth of tie-in material that sprouted from it. Also good riddance to X-Men Origins, The Last Stand, and a good portion of The Wolverine.

This does raise some questions about where the series is going after Apocalypse though. What are Fox’s plans for their slate of films planned down the road? Is there going to be the big Fantastic Four crossover? Would we even want to see such a thing considering FF could be complete garbage? I’d hate to see this resurgence of the X-Men series go to waste because Fox wants to do the “Marvel thing.” I guess stay tuned?

(Via Yahoo / Bad Ass Digest / Slash Film)