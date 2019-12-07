03 Greedo is setting himself up for success in anticipation of his release from a 20-year prison sentence. While behind bars for felony gun and drug charges, the rapper completed his GED degree and has been steadily releasing music. Greedo’s latest record, Netflix And Deal, was written before he began serving his prison sentence as a way of keeping fans pleased while behind bars and the video accompanying “Beg Your Pardon” is his most recent effort.

Filmed prior to his prison sentence, the video shows 03 Greedo and Maxo Kream turning a suburban house into the scene of a rambunctious party. Kream waits until a white suburban couple leaves their home for work before inviting all their friends over for a rager. Making use of each room in the house, including the laundry room, the pair drink up and let loose with friends before the couple inevitably returns home.

Ahead of releasing the “Beg Your Pardon” video, Greedo and Kenny Beats put forth a clever claymation video to accompany “Disco Sh*t.” Greedo himself boasts the title of film aficionado and the “Disco Sh*t” video calls upon influences of critically acclaimed movies while the unlikely pair recreate scenes from the 2001 biographical crime film Blow.

Watch 03 Greedo’s “Beg Your Pardon” video featuring Maxo Kream above.

Netflix And Deal is out now via Alamo Records. Get it here.