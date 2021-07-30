Ant Clemons has tallied a decent number of accomplishments to his name for his fairly short music career. He’s already worked with a number of industry stars including Kanye West and he’s also been Grammy-nominated thanks to his debut project Happy 2 Be Here, which was recognized in the Best R&B Album category. Now, Clemons seemingly has his eyes set on a future project as he returns with a brand new single that seems him working beside Ty Dolla Sign and 2 Chainz.

The trio joins forces for their gratitude-filled track, “Appreciation.” The moody banger is led by Clemons’ warm proclamations and the sultry thoughts he delivers to the special companion in his life. Ty Dolla Sign follows him with a verse filled with similar thoughts before 2 Chainz closes things out with a contribution of his own filled with slick-talking bars.

The track arrives after Clemons recruited Kehlani for “Section” last month. He also teamed up with Justin Timberlake to drop “Better Days” at the end of last year. As for his collaborators, Ty Dolla Sign recently connected with 070 Shake and Swedish House Mafia for “Lifetime” while 2 Chainz surprised some fans by saying his next full-length release would be his “last trap album.”

You can listen to the trio’s collaboration in the video above.

Some artists covered here are Warner Music artists. Uproxx is an independent subsidiary of Warner Music Group.