Less than nine months after releasing his seventh album, So Help Me God, 2 Chainz is already gearing up to release another. During his set at San Bernardino’s HARD Summer Music Festival over the weekend, the Atlanta rapper announced the title for his next full-length project. “New album on the way,” 2 Chainz”s DJ said before the rapper himself revealed its title is Dope Don’t Sell Itself. No release date was given.

The news comes after 2 Chainz made an announcement last month about his next body of work. “This [gon’] be my last trap album, enjoy,” the rapper wrote in a tweet. While he did not specify what he meant by the message, fans’ hope is that it foreshadows a new sound.

So Help Me God was one of the stronger hip-hop efforts that arrived in 2020. The 15-track album saw appearances from Ty Dolla Sign, Kanye West, Brent Faiyaz, Latto, Lil Uzi Vert, Rick Ross, Lil Wayne, and more. In addition to Dope Don’t Sell Itself, 2 Chainz also promised Collegrove 2, a sequel to his 2016 joint album with Lil Wayne, at some point in the future. It remains to be seen if that album is still in the works as 2 Chainz last spoke about it last year.

