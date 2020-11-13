After initially teasing the remix of his celebratory single “Nah Nah Nah” at the end of October, Kanye West shared the full song today with verses from guest rappers 2 Chainz and DaBaby. It’s mixed a little better than the version Kanye previously posted on his Twitter and in line with Kanye’s new policy, the swear words have been removed from DaBaby and Chainz’s verses.

Kanye put out the original version of “Nah Nah Nah” as a response to his elation over election polling results that turned out to be falsified. Of course, Kanye’s 2020 bid for President was unsuccessful, both in its stated goal of putting the mercurial producer in the White House and in its ulterior motive of peeling votes away from the Joe Biden campaign. It was Kanye’s first new music in a while and might be his last for the foreseeable future, as he insisted he wouldn’t release any new music until he got out of his original record deal.

This is despite the insistence of Abou “Bu” Thiam, Kanye’s current manager, that he’s making the best music of his life (which is, let’s be real here, debatable at best). However, Kanye has found time to contribute to many of his friends’ projects, like Ty Dolla Sign’s Featuring Ty Dolla Sign and a rumored full-length project with 2 Chainz, who dropped his long-awaited So Help Me God today.

Listen to the “Nah Nah Nah” remix above.