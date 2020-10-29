Kanye West Drops A New ‘Nah Nah Nah’ Remix With DaBaby And 2 Chainz

Amid his presidential campaign, battle for his masters, and everything else he has going on right now, Kanye West dropped a new single earlier this month, “Nah Nah Nah.” He teased a DaBaby remix of it not long after, and now he has shared a new version of the song, which features both DaBaby and 2 Chainz.

NAH NAH NAH REMIX DABABY & 2CHAINZ pic.twitter.com/I0gaZJ0ft7 — ye (@kanyewest) October 29, 2020

Kanye posted the first 2:20 of the song on Twitter (which is not on streaming services as of this post), and DaBaby begins the song, “Let me get ’em, Ye / They gon’ hate on a young n**** anyway / They only coppin’ when they havin’ bills to pay / Ain’t nobody asked me how I feel today.” 2 Chainz comes in towards the end of the snippet, beginning his verse, “If one more person call me and ask me, ‘What’s wrong with Ye?’ / That’s a grown man, I can’t tell him what he can and can’t say.”

2 Chainz recently declared that in the not-so-distant future, he plans on having a full project produced by Kanye, saying, “He’s still going to produce an album for me, and we’re still going back and forth, but it’s just the time of me wanting to put it out and be done, because he has a thousand things going on in his place. […] Let it be known that it’s going to happen, whether it’s this next project or the one after. It’s a whole Tity Boi and Kanye West project, produced by Kanye. Let’s just say that.”

Listen to the new “Nah Nah Nah” remix above.