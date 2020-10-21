Three years removed from his last full-length project, Beach House 3, Ty Dolla Sign is preparing to release his third album, Featuring Ty Dolla Sign. The project has been in the works for well over a year, one fans began to anticipate after his “Purple Emoji” record with J. Cole. In the year since that single, Ty has blessed fans with a number of singles and guest features, some that found him working alongside Russ, Thundercat, Big Sean, SZA, Schoolboy Q, and more. Now, the West coast crooner is ready to deliver what he’s fans have spent a long time waiting for and with three days left until the arrival of Featuring Ty Dolla Sign, he returned to share the album’s loaded tracklist with fans.
Readying a whopping 25 tracks, Ty Dolla Sign calls on Kid Cudi, Post Malone, Thundercat, Anderson .Paak, Burna Boy, Big Sean, Roddy Ricch, Kehlani, Future, Young Thug, Gunna, 6LACK, and more for his third album. The tracklist reveal comes after Ty shared the album’s third single, “Be Yourself” with Jhene Aiko. The single joined “Expensive” with Nicki Minaj and “Ego Death” with Kanye West, FKA Twigs, and Skrillex as the first tastes of Ty’s upcoming third album.
You can check out the artwork and full tracklist below.
“FEATURING TY DOLLA $IGN” THE ALBUM OUT EVERYWHERE OCTOBER 23. I’ve been blessed with the gift of collaborating. Not every artist can collaborate with another artist and have the final product be something incredible. Many people have said that when you see a song that says, “featuring Ty Dolla $ign,” you know it’s gonna be fire. As humbled as I am when I hear that, I can’t say I disagree. My approach to music has always been about frequencies, emotions and energy. When I collaborate, whether it’s for my project or someone else’s, it’s always about marrying frequencies. When I create a project and have artists featured on my songs, I don’t pick who the hottest artist is or what’s going to get the most streams, I choose which artist’s frequency is going to work best on the song. I use featured artists with the same precision that I would use any instrument. Everybody has their own side of ‘Ty Dolla $ign’ that they prefer: the go-to collaborator of all genres, the underrated king of R&B, the hitmaker of the often raunchy club banger, the multi-instrumentalist & producer. Sometimes, I even want to use my different frequencies on my own songs. I decided to name my third studio album “Featuring Ty Dolla $ign” because there is truly something for everybody on this album. It features some of my most talented friends, on some of the best music I’ve made in my career.
1. “Intro”
2. “Status”
3. “Temptations” Feat. Kid Cudi
4. “Serpentwithfeet Interlude”
5. “Spicy” Feat. Post Malone
6. “Track 6” Feat. Kanye West, Anderson .Paak, and Thundercat
7. “Freak” Feat. Quavo
8. “Double R” Feat. Lil Durk
9. “Expensive” Feat. Nicki Minaj
10. “Burna Boy Interlude”
11. “Tyrone 2021” Feat. Big Sean
12. “It’s Still Free TC”
13. “Real Life” Feat. Roddy Ricch and Mustard
14. “Nothing Like Your Eyes”
15, “By Yourself” Feat. Jhené Aiko and Mustard
16. “Universe” Feat. Kehlani
17. “Lift Me Up” Feat. Future and Young Thug
18. “Time Will Tell”
19. “Dr. Sebi”
20. “Powder Blue” Feat. Gunna
21. “Everywhere”
22. “Slow It Down”
23. “Your Turn” Feat. Musiq Soulchild, Tish Hyman, and 6LACK
24. “Return”
25. “Ego Death” Feat. Kanye West, FKA Twigs, and Skrillex
Featuring Ty Dolla Sign is out 10/23 via Atlantic. Get it here.
Some artists covered here are Warner Music artists. Uproxx is an independent subsidiary of Warner Music Group.