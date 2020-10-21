Three years removed from his last full-length project, Beach House 3, Ty Dolla Sign is preparing to release his third album, Featuring Ty Dolla Sign. The project has been in the works for well over a year, one fans began to anticipate after his “Purple Emoji” record with J. Cole. In the year since that single, Ty has blessed fans with a number of singles and guest features, some that found him working alongside Russ, Thundercat, Big Sean, SZA, Schoolboy Q, and more. Now, the West coast crooner is ready to deliver what he’s fans have spent a long time waiting for and with three days left until the arrival of Featuring Ty Dolla Sign, he returned to share the album’s loaded tracklist with fans.

Readying a whopping 25 tracks, Ty Dolla Sign calls on Kid Cudi, Post Malone, Thundercat, Anderson .Paak, Burna Boy, Big Sean, Roddy Ricch, Kehlani, Future, Young Thug, Gunna, 6LACK, and more for his third album. The tracklist reveal comes after Ty shared the album’s third single, “Be Yourself” with Jhene Aiko. The single joined “Expensive” with Nicki Minaj and “Ego Death” with Kanye West, FKA Twigs, and Skrillex as the first tastes of Ty’s upcoming third album.

You can check out the artwork and full tracklist below.

1. “Intro”

2. “Status”

3. “Temptations” Feat. Kid Cudi

4. “Serpentwithfeet Interlude”

5. “Spicy” Feat. Post Malone

6. “Track 6” Feat. Kanye West, Anderson .Paak, and Thundercat

7. “Freak” Feat. Quavo

8. “Double R” Feat. Lil Durk

9. “Expensive” Feat. Nicki Minaj

10. “Burna Boy Interlude”

11. “Tyrone 2021” Feat. Big Sean

12. “It’s Still Free TC”

13. “Real Life” Feat. Roddy Ricch and Mustard

14. “Nothing Like Your Eyes”

15, “By Yourself” Feat. Jhené Aiko and Mustard

16. “Universe” Feat. Kehlani

17. “Lift Me Up” Feat. Future and Young Thug

18. “Time Will Tell”

19. “Dr. Sebi”

20. “Powder Blue” Feat. Gunna

21. “Everywhere”

22. “Slow It Down”

23. “Your Turn” Feat. Musiq Soulchild, Tish Hyman, and 6LACK

24. “Return”

25. “Ego Death” Feat. Kanye West, FKA Twigs, and Skrillex

Featuring Ty Dolla Sign is out 10/23 via Atlantic. Get it here.

