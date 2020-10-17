Kanye West has been very busy this year, from his presidential campaign to his fight against the music industry for better contracts. That hasn’t left him with much time for his music. The only recordings he’s released in the last year have been Sunday Service Choir album, Jesus Is Born, which dropped late last December, and the Travis Scott collaboration “Wash Us In The Blood.” But now he’s back with what is only his second single of 2020, “Nah Nah Nah.”

THE WHOLE TEAM IS SO ENERGIZED THAT I HAD TO RELEASE THEME MUSIC NAH NAH NAH pic.twitter.com/p3NhTV11cN — ye (@kanyewest) October 14, 2020

He first previewed the track on Wednesday in a post to Twitter, which found the song playing in the background of a UFC knockout video. He released it a mere two days later. On the track, Kanye addresses a number of matters, including his run for president (“Next time you text, can it wait? / You are talkin’ to a presidential candidate”), his fight for his recording masters (“If I put myself in harm’s way to get my own masters / They’ll put theyself in harm’s way to stay the master”), and his distaste with the media’s coverage of him (“All the news ain’t honest / They wanna ignore me, rewrite the story”).

The single arrives as he’s been on the campaign trail. The rapper recently shared a photo of his name as a write-in vote on a president ballot. Soon after, he shared his first campaign ad, which found him stressing the importance of faith.

You can listen to “Nah Nah Nah” above.