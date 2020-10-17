Music

Kanye West Discusses Running For President, His Masters, And The Media On His New Single ‘Nah Nah Nah’

by:

Kanye West has been very busy this year, from his presidential campaign to his fight against the music industry for better contracts. That hasn’t left him with much time for his music. The only recordings he’s released in the last year have been Sunday Service Choir album, Jesus Is Born, which dropped late last December, and the Travis Scott collaboration “Wash Us In The Blood.” But now he’s back with what is only his second single of 2020, “Nah Nah Nah.”

He first previewed the track on Wednesday in a post to Twitter, which found the song playing in the background of a UFC knockout video. He released it a mere two days later. On the track, Kanye addresses a number of matters, including his run for president (“Next time you text, can it wait? / You are talkin’ to a presidential candidate”), his fight for his recording masters (“If I put myself in harm’s way to get my own masters / They’ll put theyself in harm’s way to stay the master”), and his distaste with the media’s coverage of him (“All the news ain’t honest / They wanna ignore me, rewrite the story”).

The single arrives as he’s been on the campaign trail. The rapper recently shared a photo of his name as a write-in vote on a president ballot. Soon after, he shared his first campaign ad, which found him stressing the importance of faith.

You can listen to “Nah Nah Nah” above.

Listen To This
All The Best New R&B From This Week That You Need To Hear
by: Twitter
All The Best New Indie Music From This Week
by:
All The Best New Pop Music From This Week
by:
All The Best Hip-Hop, Pop, And Dance Remix Playlists On Spotify Right Now
by:
All Of The Best Apple Music Playlists That You Need To Be Listening To
by: FacebookTwitter
All The Best New R&B From This Week That You Need To Hear
by: Twitter
×