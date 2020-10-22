2 Chainz originally planned to released his sixth album, So Help Me God, in last month but sample clearances stopped the “No Lie” rapper from doing so. He stopped by Complex to share an update on the upcoming album as well as his plans for future projects.

After revealing that the album will now arrive on October 30, the rapper was asked about rumors about Kanye West’s involvement on the production side.

“Actually, he wanted to do the whole project, but I’m dealing with trying to get out of my contract with Def Jam,” 2 Chainz responded. “He’s still going to produce an album for me, and we’re still going back and forth, but it’s just the time of me wanting to put it out and be done, because he has a thousand things going on in his place.” Still, 2 Chainz revealed that Kanye does have “something to do with this project,” but declined to share any details. However, he did say, “let it be known that it’s going to happen, whether it’s this next project or the one after. It’s a whole Tity Boi and Kanye West project, produced by Kanye. Let’s just say that.”

Elsewhere in the interview, 2 Chainz revealed that his album Collegrove 2, with Lil Wayne, will touch down soon, saying fans should stay tuned for its release “if not the end of this year, definitely the top of next year.”

(via Complex)